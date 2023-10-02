Easy Honeycomb Toffee Recipe
Honeycomb toffee goes by a number of other names including sponge candy, sea foam candy, puff candy, and fairy food. Of these multiple monikers, the first one may be the most misleading, at least in some cases. While developer Jessica Morone says this name comes from the fact that it forms bubbles that make it resemble an actual honeycomb, she notes that not all recipes for this candy contain honey. Some do, but others use corn syrup, instead. Morone tells us, though, "I love the flavor that honey adds, so I used honey in this recipe."
Morone describes this toffee as having "a light and crunchy texture and a sweet flavor," and she also calls it "fun to make." It's not too complicated, either, as she points out that it can be made with simple ingredients that you probably already have on hand. If you want to embellish this simple candy, you can dip it in melted chocolate, as well. In Morone's opinion, "Dark chocolate balances the sweetness of the toffee best," but if you're not a dark chocolate fan, she says you can use any kind you enjoy.
Gather ingredients for the easy honeycomb toffee
In addition to honey, you'll also be using sugar to make this extra-sweet toffee. The only other ingredient you'll need from your pantry is baking soda, while you'll also need some water from the tap. Don't forget chocolate and flaky sea salt, if you're using them.
Cook the toffee
Before you get started cooking, get out a 9x9-inch pan, line it with parchment paper, and give it a good spritz with cooking spray. As this pan isn't going to be going in the oven, it's okay to use wax paper, too. Mix the sugar, honey, and water, then bring it to a boil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Morone notes that the liquid will triple in size as it cooks. Once the mixture starts boiling, cook it for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring it occasionally. Use a candy thermometer, though, so you can take it off the heat as soon as it hits 300 F.
Turn off the heat and immediately stir in the baking soda. Don't stir it for more than 5 seconds, though, as Morone notes that the mixture is prone to deflating if you over-stir. "Once you add the baking soda," she goes on to say, "you want to immediately pour it into the pan before it gets sticky and starts setting," which is why you prepared this ahead of time with paper and grease.
Cool the toffee
Once you pour the candy into the prepared pan, Morone admonishes, "Don't touch it until it is totally set," so this means no spreading it out to make it even. Let it sit for at least an hour, at which point it should have hardened and be completely cooled. At this point, you can take it out of the pan and break it up into chunks — Morone likes to use a blunt instrument for this step.
You can dip the toffee in chocolate if you wish
While the honeycomb toffee is plenty tasty just as it is, you can add an extra layer of flavor with melted chocolate if you'd like. Morone says she melted about ⅓ cup of chocolate chips, although she notes, "I didn't dip every piece of toffee in it." After dipping the toffee in chocolate, she also likes to sprinkle it with coarse salt to give the candy some sweet and savory flavor. If you opt for a chocolate dip, put the candy in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to harden the coating.
Morone advises storing the candy at room temperature for the best texture. A tightly-lidded container or Ziploc-type bag will be your best bet to keep out any moisture, but even so, the toffee will only last for a week. This means that you'll either need to eat it up by then or just make a smaller batch to begin with.
- 1 ½ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup honey
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tablespoon baking soda
- Melted chocolate
- Coarse sea salt
- Line a 9x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper and coat it with cooking spray.
- Combine the sugar, honey, and water in a large, heavy pan.
- Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes until the mixture darkens and reaches 300 F.
- Remove the sugar mixture from the heat and immediately stir in the baking soda for no more than 5 seconds until blended.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared pan, but do not spread or move it.
- Once the candy is cooled and set (this should take at least 1 hour), remove it from the pan and break it into bite-sized pieces.
- If desired, dip the toffee pieces into melted chocolate and sprinkle them with salt, then refrigerate for 15 minutes to set the coating.
- The toffee can be stored in a lidded container at room temperature for up to a week.
|Calories per Serving
|177
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|46.1 g
|Sodium
|473.7 mg
|Protein
|0.0 g