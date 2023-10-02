Easy Honeycomb Toffee Recipe

Honeycomb toffee goes by a number of other names including sponge candy, sea foam candy, puff candy, and fairy food. Of these multiple monikers, the first one may be the most misleading, at least in some cases. While developer Jessica Morone says this name comes from the fact that it forms bubbles that make it resemble an actual honeycomb, she notes that not all recipes for this candy contain honey. Some do, but others use corn syrup, instead. Morone tells us, though, "I love the flavor that honey adds, so I used honey in this recipe."

Morone describes this toffee as having "a light and crunchy texture and a sweet flavor," and she also calls it "fun to make." It's not too complicated, either, as she points out that it can be made with simple ingredients that you probably already have on hand. If you want to embellish this simple candy, you can dip it in melted chocolate, as well. In Morone's opinion, "Dark chocolate balances the sweetness of the toffee best," but if you're not a dark chocolate fan, she says you can use any kind you enjoy.