Costco's New Cookies Have Fans Running To The Store

Nothing says summer like a gooey marshmallow. Whether it's melted over the campfire with graham crackers or as featured in Costco's new Marshmallow Crispy Cookie, we're here for it. Just a couple days ago, self-proclaimed "Costco addict" and social media influencer, Laura Jayne Lamb of @costcohotfinds, posted about spotting the soft yet chewy cookies shortly after their debut in the bakery aisle. "New! These cookies are absolute perfection!" she wrote in an Instagram post on June 8. What followed was a slew of excitement, with one Instagram user claiming, "I could eat the entire container" with a drooling emoji, soliciting a myriad of agreeing likes and comments. Another user confirmed, "Tried it when bakery was handing out samples and they are amazing. Crunchy crispy crust. Soft marshmallows and chewy center."

Worth all the hype, Costco's new cookies are said to elicit the flavor of the best nostalgic desserts, combining the tastes and textures of classics like oatmeal cream pie cookies or rice crispy treats. And unlike the Costco cookie variety pack with flavors like chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and white chocolate, the new package, retailing at $9.99 (though the price could differ depending on location), contains all 24 cookies made up of marshmallow goodness. In a product review of the new cookies tasted in real time at Costco after picking up the new treat, TikToker @eatswithtwan claimed they were so good, "I might need to go and get me another box."