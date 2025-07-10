Costco's New Cookies Have Fans Running To The Store
Nothing says summer like a gooey marshmallow. Whether it's melted over the campfire with graham crackers or as featured in Costco's new Marshmallow Crispy Cookie, we're here for it. Just a couple days ago, self-proclaimed "Costco addict" and social media influencer, Laura Jayne Lamb of @costcohotfinds, posted about spotting the soft yet chewy cookies shortly after their debut in the bakery aisle. "New! These cookies are absolute perfection!" she wrote in an Instagram post on June 8. What followed was a slew of excitement, with one Instagram user claiming, "I could eat the entire container" with a drooling emoji, soliciting a myriad of agreeing likes and comments. Another user confirmed, "Tried it when bakery was handing out samples and they are amazing. Crunchy crispy crust. Soft marshmallows and chewy center."
Worth all the hype, Costco's new cookies are said to elicit the flavor of the best nostalgic desserts, combining the tastes and textures of classics like oatmeal cream pie cookies or rice crispy treats. And unlike the Costco cookie variety pack with flavors like chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and white chocolate, the new package, retailing at $9.99 (though the price could differ depending on location), contains all 24 cookies made up of marshmallow goodness. In a product review of the new cookies tasted in real time at Costco after picking up the new treat, TikToker @eatswithtwan claimed they were so good, "I might need to go and get me another box."
A twist on the retailer's other summery cookies
While it's not clear if Costco's new marshmallow cookies are a limited edition item or if they've replaced similar seasonal treats, particularly the popular S'mores cookies, what is clear is that the marshmallow treat is being welcomed with open arms. The retailer's newest cookie checks off all the boxes for those craving melty marshmallow, making it worthy of its spot among other Kirkland signature cookies customers rave about, like the Butter Sugar Cookies. But it's important to set the expectation straight that the new marshmallow variety is certainly different than the S'mores cookie, which contained marshmallow, chocolate chips, and graham cracker flour.
Unlike gooey s'mores cookies (homemade or store bought), Costco's new marshmallow bakery addition is lighter in color, doesn't contain chocolate, and is more similar to a butter cookie — mingling a crisp baked exterior with a soft inside that perfectly complements the marshmallow. In response to @costcohotfinds' post about the recent cookie spotting, users commented that the cookies were "dangerously good," especially when heated in the microwave. While some frequent Costco-goers have noted that they miss the S'mores cookies, the new cookie seems to come at a good time — with fans of the popular retailer eager to get their hands on them. One bite of the cookie confirms: They could just fit right in with the best Costco food items to bring to the beach.