16 Best Costco Food Items To Bring To The Beach

Now that summer has rolled around, you're likely packing your beach bag and loading the car to venture to the beach as a way to cool off. The crashing waves, the sand in your toes, and the heat of the sun are a welcome distraction from everyday life, work, and chores. But what should you eat if you're spending a full day by the coast without having to make a bunch of food from scratch? That's where our beloved Costco comes in.

The wholesaler is a must-visit destination for parties and gatherings due to its convenience and wide selection of bulk items. We selected a range of eats you can purchase at Costco that will fare well at the beach. The following items will travel nicely and require little to no prep; however, you may need a cooler or cutlery for a handful of products, but you're probably already bringing these along with you anyway. Stay cool and stay full all summer long with these beach-friendly foods from Costco.