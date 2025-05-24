7 Absolute Best Sugar-Free Snacks At Costco

I have tried many beef sticks, and I have to say I like that the Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis Original comes in a half-ounce version. They're perfect to bring on the go when you don't want a full, large beef stick — sometimes I split a beef stick in half anyway, so the Country Archer minis work in my favor.

The pack from Costco comes with 28 half-ounce little beef sticks; each one has 4 grams of protein and 0 grams of sugar. These have a prominent peppery flavor, thanks to the red, black, and white pepper, but there are a lot of other ingredients to make it seasoned but not overpowering, such as parsley, onion powder, and ground nutmeg. They're easy to open with a plastic wrap that you can simply tear apart. The sticks are savory and chewy, but not so hard that you feel like you have to gnaw on them to get a piece. You could easily snap it in half, too, if you prefer to go that route.

The sticks are not greasy, and they're the perfect size to keep in the pocket of a bag or backpack, ensuring they won't get lost or take up much space. You could fit it in a fanny pack or even a pocket, making it a truly portable snack. Eat the gluten-free Country Archer sticks alone, or pair them with cheese and veggies for a quick, balanced snack.