14 Mildly Annoying Things About Shopping At Costco

Costco is a place that people love. Fans are rabid, scooping up Kirkland-branded sweatshirts and decking their dogs out as walking billboards. And everyone has a favorite Kirkland Signature product that they'll buy in multiples just in case it is suddenly not available.

But hear us out, Costco fanatics: some things about Costco are annoying. Not annoying enough to make us cancel our membership, but mildly annoying — just enough to complain about it on Reddit. Whether it is the circuitous style of shopping, the limited payment options, or the frequent changes to what is available (and where you can find it), some things just rub shoppers the wrong way.

Consider this a plea to the Costco gods to take pity on us and change a few things. Open earlier, bring back the muffins (in smaller packages!), and please don't tempt our kids with Christmas presents in August. Here are some of the mildly annoying things about shopping at Costco that we can't get out of our heads.

