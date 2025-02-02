Here Are All The Holidays Costco Warehouses Close For In The US
There's no place like Costco when it is time to stock up on supplies for holiday gatherings. Whether you are picking out the perfect holiday roast, constructing a charcuterie spread (yes, some Costcos sell them), or loading up on chips and dip for the big game, Costco has you covered. Considering that Costco locations in the United States are open 358 days a year, you almost never have to plan in advance. However, there are some holidays the warehouse does close for.
According to Costco's own website (and the giant signs posted by the entrance of every location), Costcos in the U.S. are closed just seven days a year. These holidays (in order) include New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.
Since Statista claims that Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, and Christmas are the most popular holidays in the United States, and New Year's Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day are all federal holidays, these seven days off allow for Costco employees to enjoy family and community celebrations. Planning a barbecue or a big holiday party? Be sure to shop in advance (and pre-order custom Costco cakes) so that you are ready to go on these select few closure dates.
Which holidays does Costco stay open for?
Of course, Costco would never leave us completely in a lurch. Aside from those seven holidays, Costco locations in the United States are open every other day of the year. Yes, that includes days like New Year's Eve and Christmas Eve, as well as other federal holidays such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents' Day, Indigenous Peoples' Day, and Veterans Day.
If you are planning a Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve celebration, you can pick up super-fresh supplies the day of your party — and even squeeze in some last-minute Christmas shopping if you forgot someone on your list. It will likely be crowded — don't say we didn't warn you — but you will still be able to get your shopping done. Pro tip: The best time to shop at Costco is Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., so you are always better off planning ahead to avoid the crowds.
Hours vary slightly across locations, with opening and closing times depending on the day of the week. Costco Business Centers also operate at different hours than traditional Costco locations, opening at 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday versus the usual 9:30 or 10 a.m. On holidays like Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve, Costco warehouses usually have limited hours, though these may vary depending on which day of the week the holiday falls. To confirm your local Costco's holiday hours, visit Costco.com to find your nearest warehouse's schedule.