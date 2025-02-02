Here Are All The Holidays Costco Warehouses Close For In The US

There's no place like Costco when it is time to stock up on supplies for holiday gatherings. Whether you are picking out the perfect holiday roast, constructing a charcuterie spread (yes, some Costcos sell them), or loading up on chips and dip for the big game, Costco has you covered. Considering that Costco locations in the United States are open 358 days a year, you almost never have to plan in advance. However, there are some holidays the warehouse does close for.

Advertisement

According to Costco's own website (and the giant signs posted by the entrance of every location), Costcos in the U.S. are closed just seven days a year. These holidays (in order) include New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

Since Statista claims that Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, and Christmas are the most popular holidays in the United States, and New Year's Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day are all federal holidays, these seven days off allow for Costco employees to enjoy family and community celebrations. Planning a barbecue or a big holiday party? Be sure to shop in advance (and pre-order custom Costco cakes) so that you are ready to go on these select few closure dates.

Advertisement