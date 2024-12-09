13 Things To Know Before Ordering A Custom Cake At Costco

If you want to order a custom cake from Costco, the most important thing to know is that the majority of locations do not have an online order option. So, you have to do your ordering the old fashioned way: in person. However, you won't be interacting with a human to order because the bakers are busy back in the bakery baking.

To order a custom cake from Costco, you'll need to physically go into the store and look for the cake order kiosk. Most will have photos showing you examples of the different decoration options. Once you're there, you will need to pick up a form and fill it out with your specific orders for the cake. You might want to bring a pen with you, too. Once the form is filled, drop it through the slot in the box. Dropping it into a box and leaving can feel like you're sending your order off to the abyss, but don't worry; the process works, and you will get your cake.

If your location has an online pre-order option, it's likely going to be under a heading on your website named something like "Cake & Deli Orders." However, if you're ordering a custom Costco cake in the U.K., Australia, or New Zealand, those have managed to catch up with the times and offer online order forms. Simply pick the options you want, your personal information, pickup location, date, and time, and submit.

