Costco, Please Sell Us Your Cakes In The Food Court

Costco, with your sprawling variety of incredible deals both in the warehouse and at the food court, we feel a sense of true admiration for you as a reliable purveyor of goods. Now that we've buttered you up sufficiently, let's get serious about cake. We were skeptical when you replaced your fan-favorite food court churros with a monster-sized cookie, adding them to a sizable list of discontinued Costco products we may never eat again. Yet, in the face of despair, we remain hopeful our favorite desserts will not be deserted. And this includes cake. Your beloved cakes — be they custom-ordered or "off the rack" — are a hit with fans all over and, in light of our dessert desperation, we offer you this humble plea: Please sell us your cakes in the food court. It's the right thing to do and your fans will thank you by buying every last piece.

Either as a 10" round cake that serves 16 people or a half sheet cake that serves 48, the creamy and dreamy Costco cake truly has it all. Keeping it simple, the two flavors of Costco cakes offered are either chocolate or vanilla and, for custom orders, can accommodate a variety of fun designs. All that said, why not split those standard round cakes into slices and sheet cakes into squares and let those who don't need an entire cake get in on the fun?