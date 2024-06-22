We Answer 9 Important Questions About Costco's Party Platters

There's no better time to buy in bulk than when you're hosting a party, and there's no better place to stock up than Costco. Cases of soda? Check. Giant bags of chips? Check. Enough hot dogs and buns to feed a small army? Check and check.

And that doesn't even take into account the freshly made products coming out of Costco's deli and bakery departments. You guessed it: We're talking party platters. Trays of sandwiches, freshly baked cookies, and custom cakes are the party-planning hacks you need, and Costco makes it easy.

Whether you're planning ahead and have time to place a custom order or grabbing a few things from the cold case for a last-minute gathering, Costco is a must-use resource. With food for a crowd, cups and plates, drinks, and cleaning supplies all in one place, you can go from zero to party in one stop. We headed to a local warehouse — and made some cross-country calls to other Costco locations — to get all the important answers to your burning Costco party platter questions. Here's what you need to know.