Does Costco Ever Sell Charcuterie Boards?
Anyone who has sat down to enjoy an elaborate charcuterie board understands the work behind them. These intricate displays of food feel like a total luxury. And, if you live near certain Costcos, you can avoid the hassle of actually putting them together. Yes, you can find ready-made charcuterie boards at Costco and pair them with one of Kirkland Signature's wines for the ultimate experience. However, the caveat is that each store sells different products based on demand.
One charcuterie board spotted at a Costco in New Jersey came adorned with fruit (strawberries and grapes), neatly stacked crackers, fig jam, a pot of almonds, and three separate cheeses. Yet in other states like California, customers reported that staff had informed them that they didn't stock the sought-after product. In Michigan, another shopper found a charcuterie kit retailing at $25.99, including two cheeses, three salamis, chorizo, prosciutto, olives, and chocolate-coated almonds. There are also select charcuterie boards available on the Costco website, but these range upwards of $49.99. So for a better deal, go hunting in person at your local stores.
It's a shame there aren't more widely available. Aside from a reservation or two about the use of plastic, customers are excited about the ease of the boards for social events like girls' nights.
Making a DIY charcuterie from Costco ingredients
The good news is that if your local stores don't stock ready-made charcuterie boards, it's easy enough to make your own. The chain has a rich stock of food and ingredients; just learn about the fresh produce must-buys at Costco and which to skip. Be particularly wary of berries that are perishable and damage easily from handling. Otherwise, look for tasty fruit, cured meats, and a mixture of cheeses (gouda, Brie, and aged cheddar are the most popular). Crackers are an absolute must and dips are optional. A sliced baguette is a nice touch for a more filling spread. And, if you want to splurge a little, you could save your time hand-selecting cheeses and purchase a $19.99 Costco cheese flight.
Finally, pick up a wooden grazing board. And, to accompany your board, scan through some of the popular wines to buy at Costco, ranked. Voila — you've created a delicious DIY Costco charcuterie.