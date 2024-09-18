Does Costco Ever Sell Charcuterie Boards?

Anyone who has sat down to enjoy an elaborate charcuterie board understands the work behind them. These intricate displays of food feel like a total luxury. And, if you live near certain Costcos, you can avoid the hassle of actually putting them together. Yes, you can find ready-made charcuterie boards at Costco and pair them with one of Kirkland Signature's wines for the ultimate experience. However, the caveat is that each store sells different products based on demand.

One charcuterie board spotted at a Costco in New Jersey came adorned with fruit (strawberries and grapes), neatly stacked crackers, fig jam, a pot of almonds, and three separate cheeses. Yet in other states like California, customers reported that staff had informed them that they didn't stock the sought-after product. In Michigan, another shopper found a charcuterie kit retailing at $25.99, including two cheeses, three salamis, chorizo, prosciutto, olives, and chocolate-coated almonds. There are also select charcuterie boards available on the Costco website, but these range upwards of $49.99. So for a better deal, go hunting in person at your local stores.

It's a shame there aren't more widely available. Aside from a reservation or two about the use of plastic, customers are excited about the ease of the boards for social events like girls' nights.