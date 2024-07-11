The New Costco Food Court Ordering System That Shoppers Find Irritating

Businesses are always experimenting with new ways to improve on their business model and Costco is no different. But the new approach to the Costco food court system doesn't look too promising if online chatter is anything to go by. Don't worry, nothing is changing about your favorite Costco food court items. The new approach has to do with how customers order the food and in what order they get served.

The new system has customers ordering from digital kiosks and then waiting in a single file line while their orders were completed one by one. This isn't all that different from how most Costco food courts operate, but if you're a regular you might notice that the number system is missing. Typically, the employees behind the counter will finish an order and call out the number associated with it while patient patrons wait. Likely as an attempt to keep the employees from working on food out of order, this system of putting people in a single file line makes it so food is delivered in the exact same order as it was ordered.

That doesn't sound like all that big of a deal, but some customers were unhappy because that meant small orders of one or two items were required to wait for large orders ahead of them to be completed before employees would start working on theirs.