13 Grocery Store Chains You Should Consider When Buying A Birthday Cake

Nothing slaps as hard as a perfectly frosted birthday cake. Luscious, moist cake swaddled in creamy frosting, with a punch of flavorful filling nestled in between layers: This can be a high-stakes and challenging dessert to recreate. Fortunately, grocery stores have stepped up their celebration cake-baking game with cakes that can be served as-is off the shelf, customizable offerings, and even cakes that cater to the most stringent dietary restrictions.

You'll need to consider the preferences of the person you're celebrating; there's no sense in focusing on a grocery store specializing in fruity cakes when the celebrating person prefers chocolate every time. Additionally, some stores only offer round cakes, which limits the number of servings (although there are ways to stretch even the smallest cake to feed a crowd).

When choosing a grocery store for a birthday cake, it's a good idea to call ahead and inquire about availability and customization options to ensure you get the cake that best suits your celebration. The best grocery store to buy a birthday cake depends on your location, too. Many stores are local to a region of the U.S. But we ate dozens of cakes and surveyed friends and family nationwide in order to find great grocery store cakes. If you want to buy a celebration cake from a grocery store, here are (in no particular order) some known for their quality and variety of birthday cakes. Note that prices and decorating options may vary across the U.S.