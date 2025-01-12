The Rules For Adding People To Your Costco Membership

Shopping at Costco has a slew of benefits, but it hinges on a membership. That membership comes with an annual fee, so it makes sense that you might want to hand your Costco card to a family member or friend so that they can get in on the bulk-shopping action too. But any Costco member is likely aware of the retailer's recent crackdown on sharing cards at check out (we're certainly seen stricter regulations to the point of checking cards at entry and again at self checkout) so you can't get away with it as easily anymore. We've already told you if your Costco membership works internationally — but how many people can you add to the account?

The rule is pretty straightforward when it comes to adding another person to your Costco membership. Any Costco member is entitled to add one extra person, for a total of two, to the account to enter and shop freely. The caveat is that Costco says that the additional member must be at least 16 years old and live in the same household. So technically, that means that out of the possible Costco shopping hacks, adding your best foodie friend, grandma, or cousin to your Costco membership isn't one — unless they happen to also be your roommate.