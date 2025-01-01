The Costco Membership Perk To Take Advantage Of While Traveling
There are plenty of perks that come with being a Costco member, including a 100% satisfaction guarantee on everything (including food) and access to sales even after you've missed them. But what some Costco members may not realize is that you can take advantage of those perks when you're traveling too. Your membership card will get you into every Costco location, whether in another state, country, or continent. No matter which warehouse you visit, the savings will follow. This is certainly a perk worth taking advantage of when traveling for extended periods of time, providing you with a familiar place to stock up on all of your favorites. It's also just fun to explore new Costco locations around the globe.
There's nothing worse than checking into a low-stocked Airbnb in an unfamiliar city, but you can rest assured knowing that Costco will have everything and more as it pertains to your travel needs. Whether you forgot to pack your toothbrush and toiletries or your clothing was lost in transit, the essentials are always available. However, the most interesting thing to look out for when visiting different Costco locations is the food. While many of the Kirkland Signature staples are available wherever you go, you may stumble upon some other items that you wouldn't find at your local warehouse. No wonder grocery store tourism is the latest travel trend.
What to look out for at different Costco locations
When traveling in Northern California — especially San Francisco and its surrounding suburbs — you are going to want to peruse the wine selection at your nearest Costco location. With wine country not too far away, there are bound to be some impressive local selections wherever you go. However, none will offer the kind of deals you'll find at Costco. The bottles of Romanée-Conti spotted inside a San Francisco Costco during the summer of 2024 are one such example. You may also find all sorts of well-priced, locally sourced Napa Valley and Paso Robles wines. Other Costcos may additionally include a fine selection of locally crafted beers wherever small breweries are present.
Local demographics will undoubtedly influence what sorts of food you find inside any Costco. For example, in Astoria, Queens, you're bound to spot frozen lambs, thanks to the local Greek population. In Washington D.C., some Costco shoppers have found edible Pentagon buildings made out of chocolate, likely intended to serve the many government-affiliated office parties. Outside of the lower 48, Hawaii treats its members to guava or mango-flavored cheesecakes and pastries. Of course, there are Costco warehouses abroad, too, which is where you'll find even greater diversity in your food selection, including uniquely flavored chips, soft drinks, juices, and snacks, along with local delicacies. Some, like the Costco in Mexico City, also offer interesting architectural choices not found in typical stores.