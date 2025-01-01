The Costco Membership Perk To Take Advantage Of While Traveling

There are plenty of perks that come with being a Costco member, including a 100% satisfaction guarantee on everything (including food) and access to sales even after you've missed them. But what some Costco members may not realize is that you can take advantage of those perks when you're traveling too. Your membership card will get you into every Costco location, whether in another state, country, or continent. No matter which warehouse you visit, the savings will follow. This is certainly a perk worth taking advantage of when traveling for extended periods of time, providing you with a familiar place to stock up on all of your favorites. It's also just fun to explore new Costco locations around the globe.

There's nothing worse than checking into a low-stocked Airbnb in an unfamiliar city, but you can rest assured knowing that Costco will have everything and more as it pertains to your travel needs. Whether you forgot to pack your toothbrush and toiletries or your clothing was lost in transit, the essentials are always available. However, the most interesting thing to look out for when visiting different Costco locations is the food. While many of the Kirkland Signature staples are available wherever you go, you may stumble upon some other items that you wouldn't find at your local warehouse. No wonder grocery store tourism is the latest travel trend.