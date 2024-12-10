The Drastic Change Costco Is Making With Its Freshly Baked Muffins
Say goodbye to Costco's Almond Poppyseed Muffins. According to MSN, the wholesaler is making big changes to its muffin lineup. The two new Costco muffin flavors introduced in summer 2024, Lemon Raspberry and Butter Pecan, are apparently here to stay, while some old favorites have been replaced. In addition, all the recipes for Costco's muffins — which are one of the few bakery goods that the wholesaler makes fresh in-house – are changing, per Reddit user sulliebie, who claims to be a Costco Bakery worker.
Another Reddit user, Background_Ice4182, who appears to shop at a Costco in California, posted a photo on December 9, 2024, that listed the new muffin flavors and some of the changes to the muffin recipes. Per that photo, all muffins will be made with butter, not oil. Blueberries and Cream muffins will also have a butter streusel topping. The other newly reformulated flavors are Triple Chocolate, Lemon Raspberry, and either Cinnamon Chip or Butter Pecan, depending on which Costco region you live in. Reddit user sulliebee, who works in the Texas region, listed Butter Pecan as the fourth flavor, but Background_Ice4182's photo specifies Cinnamon Chip muffins, not Butter Pecan.
Giant mix and match muffins are history, too
Background_Ice4182's photo also confirms other changes that Costco customers have been reporting regarding muffin sizes, packaging, and pricing. Previously, Costco sold six-packs of muffins at $9.99 for two six-packs and customers could mix or match the two six-packs. The new muffins, however, are smaller in size and are sold in eight-packs. The price for one eight-pack is $6.99 — no mix or match needed. These changes might alleviate some Costco customers' concerns about the overwhelmingly giant muffins.
It isn't always easy to consume 12 muffins before they go bad, and the large muffin size did not appeal to all Costco members. Still, Costco Reddit members have calculated that, given the smaller muffin size and the price changes, the per-muffin cost has gone up approximately 57%. Given Costco's focus on providing value to customers, it remains to be seen whether the per-muffin cost increase will be offset by customer approval of the muffins' new flavors and smaller, more convenient format.