The Drastic Change Costco Is Making With Its Freshly Baked Muffins

Background_Ice4182's photo also confirms other changes that Costco customers have been reporting regarding muffin sizes, packaging, and pricing. Previously, Costco sold six-packs of muffins at $9.99 for two six-packs and customers could mix or match the two six-packs. The new muffins, however, are smaller in size and are sold in eight-packs. The price for one eight-pack is $6.99 — no mix or match needed. These changes might alleviate some Costco customers' concerns about the overwhelmingly giant muffins.

It isn't always easy to consume 12 muffins before they go bad, and the large muffin size did not appeal to all Costco members. Still, Costco Reddit members have calculated that, given the smaller muffin size and the price changes, the per-muffin cost has gone up approximately 57%. Given Costco's focus on providing value to customers, it remains to be seen whether the per-muffin cost increase will be offset by customer approval of the muffins' new flavors and smaller, more convenient format.