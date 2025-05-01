9 Store-Bought Sugar-Free Cookies, Ranked Worst To Best

There are many reasons why people choose to limit their sugar consumption — weight loss, better nutrition, higher energy levels, or various other factors. Others may have a medical condition that requires them to eliminate or reduce their sugar intake. Either way, it doesn't keep people from missing and craving a little sweet treat every now and again.

Luckily there are quite a few sugar alternatives, like sucralose, monk fruit, and stevia, to choose from. I wanted to see how well these ingredients work in sugar-free cookies, and whether or not they offer the same taste and satisfaction as regular cookies.

I do have to say, sugar-free cookies are not the easiest thing to find. There are only a few brands that offer multiple options. But I grabbed the ones I could find and put them to the test to see how they compared to the sugar-based ones I've tried. Then, I ranked them based on how close they came to the "real thing" and whether or not they were worth buying.