16 Popular Sugar-Free Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

Candy is the guilty pleasure of many adults, but if you want to avoid sugar, you may think you have to give it up. However, there is a solution: sugar-free candy. The question is, are they any good? We've tried 16 sugar-free candies and ranked each one from worst to best to help you decide.

In moderation, sugar-free candy can be a welcome treat. The FDA designates food as sugar-free when each serving contains no more than 0.5 grams of sugar. This is also called zero sugar. There are three options for sugar replacement. The first is artificial sweeteners, which are processed in a lab. They have nutritional value and are often FDA-approved, such as aspartame. Because some experts claim they pose risks such as weight gain or disease, these have largely fallen out of favor.

The next category is sugar alcohol. These are gaining popularity in the candy market. These include erythritol, maltitol, and xylitol. Some people complain these cause gastrointestinal discomfort, like bloating, gas, or diarrhea. The final replacement category for sugar is novel sweeteners. These are usually derived from plants and include allulose, monk fruit, and stevia. For this ranking, we considered the types of sweeteners used, as well as how well the flavors of these sugar free candies mimic the classics.