What Type Of Cheese Is Babybel Original Anyway?

For cheese-obsessed snackers, Babybel is the best there is. Sure, there's string cheese, pre-packed cheese and cracker combos, and cheese sticks, but there's just something about unwrapping that bright red waxy Babybel coating that sparks joy. How many food products can we say are just as fun to open as they are to eat? While the company has been around since 1952, the miniature wax-wrapped discs first hit shelves in 1977. So Gen X through millennials have fond memories of breaking open a mini Babybel cheese wheel at snack time. The French brand has nostalgia on its side, but it's still converting new generations over to team Babybel, even if it doesn't sit among the top-rated French cheeses of all time.

Babybel original is a semi-soft cheese with a delicate, nutty flavor that's reminiscent of many mild cheeses, but the supple creaminess with a bit of added bounce to the texture is hard to pinpoint. Let's find out what kind of cheese Babybel original actually is.

Despite being a French brand, Babybel is inspired by Edam, a cheese from the Netherlands. Edam, similar to its fellow Dutch cousin Gouda, is nutty and salty with a balanced body. A tasting test would prove the similarities between Edam and the mini wax-wrapped cheese wheels, signature red coating and all, but the key term here, used on the Babybel website, is "Edam-style."