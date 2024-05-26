16 French Cheeses You Need To Try At Least Once

For a cheese lover, stumbling into a cheese shop in Paris is like striking smelly, velvety, savory gold. Cheese is not just a snack in France, it's an integral part of the French national identity with a history that stretches back thousands of years.

France has some of Europe's most stringent laws when it comes to food, which is great news for consumers who love high-quality cheese. Many cheeses in France are also protected by laws that outline strict geographic and procedural rules for cheese production. While this limits the number of producers of a given type of cheese, it ensures that the integrity of the cheese-making process is upheld.

Because of the laws that regulate the sale of unpasteurized dairy products in the United States, many of the cheeses on this list can only be experienced in their true glory on French soil. So pack your bags and keep reading to learn more about the French cheese you need to try at least once.