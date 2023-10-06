Munster And Muenster Cheese Have More Differences Than Just Spelling

At first glance, Munster and Muenster cheese don't appear all that different from each other, but dig a little deeper, and you'll see that they're about as different as champagne and prosecco. In fact, both champagne and Munster are protected by an Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée (AOC), which translates to "controlled designation of origin." Its AOC is the reason you can't make champagne anywhere outside of the Champagne wine region and still call it champagne.

Munster cheese's AOC behaves similarly. Even if cheese is made in the Munster style, if it isn't produced in the specified region in France, you legally can't call it Munster. Other restrictions aim to control production methods to maintain quality for Munster producers, but that's a general idea.

Muenster is the name given to a type of cheese made in the United States that imitates some of Munster's characteristics. It isn't required to adhere to as strict of standards, so the quality is generally lower than Munster, accompanied by a lower price. Still, Muenster is the American cheese child of French Munster, so there are more than a few similarities.