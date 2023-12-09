What's The Difference Between Edam And Gouda Cheese?

Prepping your next festive charcuterie board can be a daunting task, what with so many different (and delicious) types of cheese to choose from. Whether plating sharp cheddar cubes, fresh mozzarella balls, or flavored goat cheese logs, it's important to understand the unique qualities of and differences between cheese varieties — especially the ones that seem similar. Both originating in Amsterdam, Edam and Gouda share many similarities.

Both Dutch cheeses are pale yellow, made from cow's milk, and work well as a melted component in sauces and soups. Cheesemakers produce both Edam and Gouda in the traditionally Dutch "washed curd" method, which involves removing the whey and adding warm water. This process reduces the lactose content of the cheese, resulting in the slower lactic acid development that yields a sweeter, milder cheese.

But despite their resemblance, these cheeses boast distinct characteristics. Edam is drier and tarter than Gouda, browns better, and is more well-suited for slicing. Gouda, on the other hand, is creamier than Edam, contains more fat, and offers a smoother melt. So, what makes these cheese twins stand apart? Let's cut away the rind and take a look inside the cheese wheels.