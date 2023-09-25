Why Humans Have Historically Preferred To Drink Cow's Milk

Just like lambs drink milk from ewes, kids go to does, and foals go to mares, human babies drink milk from their mothers in infancy. While other mammals turn to different drinks as they grow older, humans continue to drink milk. However, we tend to pass over milk from our own species in favor of cow's milk.

Even though 68% of the world's human population is lactose intolerant, cow's milk is still extremely popular. The reason why could simply boil down to the taste. According to historians, there's evidence of people consuming all kinds of milk thousands of years ago. While people in East Africa were drinking goat's milk 6,000 years ago, sheep's milk was the dairy of choice in parts of Europe and the Middle East. Then, during the Bronze Age some 3,000 years ago, cow's milk emerged as a way to wean babies who were almost done nursing.

After that, cow's milk simply became the dominant dairy option. Aside from cows being easier to milk than other mammals, their milk tastes creamy and sweet in comparison to the sharp, slightly sour taste of goat and sheep milk. There are a range of alternatives, like plant milk, that people can choose instead of dairy. And yet, over six billion people around the world consume milk or products containing milk.