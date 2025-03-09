9 Best Affordable Healthy Snacks You Should Buy At Costco

The quest for healthy eating doesn't have to be unapproachable. While there's no shortage of quick and easy snack foods out there, it can be hard to find a balance between affordable and healthy options. If you're on the hunt for products that have protein, fiber, healthy fats, or less sugar, Costco has a surprisingly wide selection. The wholesale store offers bargains in bulk to make snacking both convenient and economical.

Your definition of healthy or affordable might be different than someone else's, but this is a general guideline. Every item on this list is under $20, even without factoring in that multiple products were on sale at the time of purchase, making them even more inexpensive.

We'll highlight the product's ingredients, essential nutrients, and how you can eat it, whether you're devouring it as the snack it is or turning it into something else. By the end of this article, you'll have a growing list of grub to get with your next Costco haul. Life is all about balance, and these options are great to stock up on without feeling like you're exhausting your budget.