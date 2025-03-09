9 Best Affordable Healthy Snacks You Should Buy At Costco
The quest for healthy eating doesn't have to be unapproachable. While there's no shortage of quick and easy snack foods out there, it can be hard to find a balance between affordable and healthy options. If you're on the hunt for products that have protein, fiber, healthy fats, or less sugar, Costco has a surprisingly wide selection. The wholesale store offers bargains in bulk to make snacking both convenient and economical.
Your definition of healthy or affordable might be different than someone else's, but this is a general guideline. Every item on this list is under $20, even without factoring in that multiple products were on sale at the time of purchase, making them even more inexpensive.
We'll highlight the product's ingredients, essential nutrients, and how you can eat it, whether you're devouring it as the snack it is or turning it into something else. By the end of this article, you'll have a growing list of grub to get with your next Costco haul. Life is all about balance, and these options are great to stock up on without feeling like you're exhausting your budget.
Galbani whole milk mozzarella string cheese
The Galbani whole milk mozzarella string cheese is an incredible deal and comes with 60 sticks. Although Costco sells a 2-pound log of mozzarella, the item might not be reasonable to buy if you can't eat it in time; it can dry out, harden, or mold before you finish it — believe me, I've been there, and it's like throwing money away. The string cheese is convenient because it's individually wrapped and perfect for a grab-and-go snack. Pack the cheese in lunch boxes or take it on the road (or wherever your lifestyle leads you). I like that these are easy to open and conveniently pull apart, but you could also cut them up to mix up the sizing.
The cheese is made from kosher, farmer-certified rBST-free milk and has no added phosphates, artificial flavors, or colors. This particular string cheese is low in moisture so you don't have to worry about it getting wet or soggy, especially if you open some of them up to add them to other dishes. The cheese has a creamy taste on its own, but you could pair it with other elements such as carrots or crackers for added dimension, texture, and nutrients. Each stick has 90 calories, 7 grams of fat, 0 carbohydrates, and 7 grams of protein.
Kirkland Signature albacore solid white tuna in water
Costco has a few tuna options, but the Kirkland Signature albacore solid white tuna in water is one of its more affordable options (compared to Wild Planet tuna, for example). The Kirkland tuna comes in eight 7-ounce tins. At first, this might not seem like a good deal, but the tins are larger than the more common 5-ounce cans you usually see in supermarkets. I like to drain the water and then make a quick tuna salad with mayonnaise and mustard, but I add more ingredients if I have additional time. You could easily eat it straight from the can with crackers.
One drained can has 190 calories, 3 grams of fat, 0 carbs, and 42 grams of protein, which means you could split it with a family member, store leftovers in the fridge, or just eat the whole thing. This is hearty, chunky tuna. You can leave it in larger pieces as is or mash it up to create more of a paste based on which kind of snack you're trying to create. My family likes to keep this shelf-stable protein stocked in the pantry for one of many easy and delicious canned tuna recipes. It's excellent if you need a lean and quick source of protein because there's no need to thaw it out or prepare anything.
Kirkland organic fruit and vegetable pouches
Fruit pouches are not just for babies and toddlers. Anyone can enjoy the Kirkland organic fruit and veggie pouches that come in two flavors: apple mango yellow carrot peach and apple spinach strawberry. Each kosher, gluten-free pouch is just over 3 ounces and comes with 24 packets, 12 each flavor. They are an unbeatable bargain compared to other fruit pouches available on the market.
These are easy to open and have an overall apple-based flavor, which can be good for picky eaters. The other ingredients aren't too prominent in taste. They are a sweet snack option, especially if you like applesauce. You can squeeze the contents out of the pouches, so you don't have to carry around a spoon. The pouches have 50 to 60 calories, 13 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, and 10 grams of sugar.
If you go through applesauce or fruit pouches, quickly buying these can be a fantastic portable option. Enjoy them as a post-workout or after-school snack. I liked these and my toddler did, too. You can also squeeze the pouch into a bowl and then add hemp or chia seeds for a little added texture.
RXBAR variety pack
Costco carries quite a few protein bars, but RXBARs are among the best if you're looking for simpler ingredients. Costco's pack comes with 14 bars, and you'll get a medley of two flavors: chocolate sea salt and blueberry. The nutrition facts for each vary, but both have 210 calories and 12 grams of protein. These aren't extremely high in protein but still make for a tasty healthy, sweet treat. The chocolate sea salt flavor is one of the best RXBAR flavors and has delicious melt-in-your-mouth, bittersweet chocolate chunks, while the blueberry has sweet, tart, chewy, dried blueberry pieces.
Both of these options have a dense and chewy texture, which makes them unique to other bars I've eaten. The flavors are different enough that you won't get bored as you work your way through them. My toddler liked both the flavors — I just made sure to chop up any pieces with nuts because they contain whole almonds. Open the bar and eat it as is, or try chopping it up and adding it to Greek yogurt for even more protein. These are delicious for an afternoon boost of energy. The RXBARs were on sale when I bought them at Costco, but they are still a good bargain even at their regular prices compared to grocery store prices.
Skinny Dipped dark chocolate peanut butter cups
If you have a sweet tooth you can't curb, then you should absolutely consider the Skinny Dipped dark chocolate peanut butter cups. These are like an elevated dark chocolate store-brand cup. But what exactly makes them a better choice? The ingredients are gluten-free and non-GMO. Plus, there are no sugar alcohols, artificial flavors, or colors.
Everyone in my family enjoys these, including my husband and toddler. We appreciate them as a post-meal snack, making them ideal for enjoying dessert in moderation. If you prefer a cool treat, consider placing them in the refrigerator or freezer. Other brands may have two cups in a package or just have small cups in an open container, while the Skinny Dipped dark peanut butter cup bag contains 30 individually wrapped pieces. It is an excellent way to satisfy your sweetness cravings with single servings.
Each cup contains 80 calories, 6 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 2 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of protein. It also has the perks of some fiber and protein, which you wouldn't normally expect in a peanut butter cup. Buying these from Costco is less expensive compared to other premium peanut butter cups, and they're a joy for dark chocolate lovers.
Skinny Pop organic popcorn
I like making popcorn from scratch, but it usually comes with a couple of issues. First, I'm spending time monitoring them so they don't burn on the stove. Second, sometimes I make too much or too little. Skinny Pop organic popcorn helps with both of these issues because you get an individual portion premade with popcorn, sunflower oil, and salt. These feature 28 bags of kosher, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO popcorn. For the price, you get a good number of individual bags of popcorn that are ready to go, which will save you a lot of the time you would spend making them yourself. Mine were on sale at the time of purchase, so keep an eye out for any further bargains in the future.
These are the salty and the perfect snack. One bag has 100 calories, 7 grams of fat 10 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, and 1 gram of protein. This is fantastic for portion control because popcorn is one of those foods you can keep eating without knowing how much you ate, especially if you make a big batch. These make for a quick and salty snack that you can eat in the car, office, or at home as you're watching your favorite show. I also found myself reaching for this for a nighttime snack.
Oikos triple zero blended Greek yogurt variety pack
I have eaten many types of Greek yogurt and I enjoyed the flavor and texture of Oikos Triple Zero's. Some versions can be very dense and make my teeth feel weird, while the Oikos yogurts feel lighter. Costco's 18-count yogurt variety pack includes equal numbers of three flavors: vanilla, mixed berry, and strawberry. I like that these are colored with fruit juice and sweetened with stevia.
One cup has 90 calories, 0 grams of fat, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of sugar, and 15 grams of protein. My family enjoyed all the flavors, and it's a speedy, low-fat source of protein. Sometimes, I like to add a little cinnamon for flavor or ground flaxseed for added nutrients. You can eat the cups for breakfast, a midday snack, or whatever else makes sense. These are sweet but not too high in sugar and don't have an overwhelming stevia aftertaste.
These were on sale when I bought them, so it was an unbeatable deal. I like to keep yogurt on hand because of the protein and because I can't always work my way through larger tubs of it before it molds. These portion versions are easy to grab and come in multiple flavors, so you don't get bored with them. Try using them to make a Greek yogurt parfait with granola.
Kirkland Signature organic roasted seaweed
The Kirkland Signature organic roasted seaweed is one of the best Asian-inspired snacks from Costco. At first, you might think that a 10-count for the price isn't too great of a bargain, but these are indeed Costco-sized packages. Each one is 0.6 ounces, which is much larger than other sizes on the market. I was truly surprised by how many sheets were in one package. One serving, which is one-fifth of a pack, is 20 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 0 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of protein. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic and kosher snacks have five servings per package, but if you're like me, you can eat the whole thing as a 100-calorie pack of sorts.
Seaweed has nutrients like iron, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin C, iodine, and more, which make it a healthy snack option for added vitamins and minerals. These have minimal ingredients made with organic seaweed, organic sunflower, oil, organic sesame oil, and sea salt. I enjoy the delicious salty sesame flavor. Try eating it with the tuna for a salty, crunchy protein wrap. If you're craving the salty crunch of a chip, you may want to give these a shot for a similar effect.
Kirkland Signature organic unsalted unroasted whole cashews
Nuts are among the top healthy snack ideas to curb your hunger. They're also a good source of protein, magnesium, zinc, vitamin K, and more. Costco has its range of Kirkland brand nuts, such as salted mixed nuts or whole almonds, but I'm particularly fond of the Kirkland Signature organic unsalted unroasted whole cashews because of their versatility. You can transform them into cashew butter, chop them to add to salad, or make them into cashew energy bites.
These are USDA organic and kosher and come in resealable pouches. Unlike all the individually portioned products on this list, the nuts come in one big bag, which means you can easily grab a few to nosh on or place them in a container to go. These are available at an unbelievable price per pound compared to other wholesale or retail options. Cashews are a favorite nut in my household, and I've found that Costco is the best place to purchase them. They are unsalted and unroasted, which gives you more leniency with respect to what you'd like to create with them or whatever flavor profile you'd prefer for them. Give them a crunchy enhancement by toasting them on the oven or stovetop.
Methodology
When it comes to selecting items that qualify as both healthy and affordable, there has to be a focus on nutritional value, ingredients, and cost per item without compromising on quality. All of these Costco items have various nutritional elements that you may desire to include in your snack rotation and come based on foods consistently recommended by registered dietitians.
Not only that, but I have a health science minor in health promotion and disease prevention and personally tested out these items to better understand their flavor, texture, and versatility. I love chasing a deal and found some of the best affordable healthy snacks you should buy at Costco. The popular wholesaler also has other options that might be a better fit for your particular needs or goals. These items offer competitive pricing based on the weight or amount of product you receive. Hopefully, this list can give you and your family some approachable snacks to incorporate into your life. Next time you're there, keep a lookout for some of these items.