11 Best Asian-Inspired Snacks From Costco

Any Costco membership holder knows by now that the store is the place to go when you need to stock up on all things snack-tastic. The superstore has an abundance of sweet, salty, and savory snacks inspired by different cuisines, and since you can get them in bulk at a decent price, it's a great place to restock your pantry if you have a big family or are about to host a party. There's one Costco snack category that you may have hardly explored yet, though. In a sea of flavored nuts, crunchy chips, and chocolates galore, there are tons of Asian-inspired snack offerings that should not be overlooked.

Fans of Asian food who frequent Costco are likely well aware of the Asian snacks the store carries. They likely have a favorite or two that they can't help but pick up when they head in. Costco's Asian-inspired snacks range from sweet and savory potato chips and small, fruity cakes to beef jerky and spicy peanuts. Even if you've never tried Costco's selection of Asian-inspired snacks, I highly recommend you give them a go — you just may find a new favorite. I tried a selection of Asian-inspired snacks from Costco and considered the taste and texture of each one. I can confidently say that the following are among the best of them.