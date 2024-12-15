The One Cooking Tip You Need To Prevent Chewy Calamari

Calamari is not only delicious, but it also has a lot to offer. It's low in calories, high in protein and minerals, and can be affordable compared to other seafood. What can put off a lot of home cooks is calamari's reputation for being rubbery. And if you've ever eaten a tough piece, you know what a disappointing experience it is. But once you know one simple rule, you can confidently add calamari to your recipe rotation.

To avoid a chewy texture, calamari needs to be cooked hot and fast, or low and slow. And when we say fast, we mean a maximum of two minutes. And slow cooking needs a minimum of 30 minutes. The reason is due to the makeup of the calamari. Squid, which is the name for the whole creature, differs from other fish due to its dense muscle structure. By cooking quickly, you're taking the calamari off the heat before the muscles have time to contract and become tough. Beyond this two-minute window, you'll need to cook the calamari for long enough for the meat's collagen to break down and become gelatin, a process that takes 30 to 45 minutes.