Creamy Seafood Risotto Recipe

With its creamy rice and endless possibilities for mix-ins, it's hard to picture something more comforting than risotto. This seafood risotto is a sophisticated version that's bright with wine and lemon flavors and filled with green herbs. It's loaded with an array of fresh seafood that adds complex flavors and makes the whole dish feel truly luxe. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the secret to the perfect risotto is the technique.

Though the end result feels cheesy, there is not an ounce of cream or Parmesan in our version. The recipe starts with a base of arborio rice that's stirred slowly with gradually added white wine and warm chicken stock, which gives the rice its perfect, creamy consistency. Once it reaches an al dente texture, an assortment of seafood is gently folded in to cook briefly. Plump mussels, tender rings of calamari, sweet bay scallops, and full-fleshed shrimp add pops of briny seafood throughout each bite. Finally, a handful of peas, tarragon, and parsley provide color and freshness, a subtle, anise-like flavor, and sweetness. In just 25 minutes, this elegant seafood risotto comes together for a restaurant-worthy meal that still feels like home.