Add A Kick Of Umami Flavor To Egg Drop Soup With Seaweed

Egg drop soup is perfect proof that a dish doesn't always need to be elaborate or complicated to be good. Within its simplicity holds the warmth of comfort food and a soothing taste that can effortlessly round out any meal. And when you want to make it more interesting, an extra ingredient or two is more than enough. Need an umami kick for a more flavorful soup? Grab a bag of seaweed and you're already halfway there.

If you're familiar with Asian cuisine, you're probably no stranger to seaweed and its versatility in fitting into almost any dish. In egg drop soups, its distinctively briny, umami taste is a stand-out in the delicate, savory broth. Not only does it give the soup a more intense, exciting touch, but it also adds depth and layers to the typically one-dimensional flavor profile.

Then there's the textural delight that seaweed has to offer. Depending on the type of seaweed that you use, it may range from soft and silky to slightly crunchy and chewy. Whatever it is, the fun is all the same, especially when it's coated in the smooth, luscious broth. It's a satisfying eating experience all around, even more so when backed by hot-off-the-stove warmth.