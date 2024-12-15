You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From Delicious Homemade Rice Cracker Snacks
Along with being a gluten-free option, rice crackers are nutty, crunchy, and delicate. They're also a delicious way to repurpose leftover rice as it's one of the three ingredients that you need to make rice cracker snacks at home. Pureed rice, salt, and olive oil are all you need to make a batch of crackers fresher and tastier than anything you pick up at the grocery store.
Whether you have leftover sticky sushi rice or long grain jasmine, most types of white rice will work. Two cups of rice will make around 30 small, bite-sized crackers. You'll need a food processor, like this one from Cuisinart, to puree the three ingredients into a smooth dough that you'll scoop out by the teaspoon, roll into small balls and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cover the balls with another sheet of parchment paper and use a glass cup or rolling pin to flatten the balls into millimeter-thick crackers. Then bake them at 360 degrees Fahrenheit until they're golden brown.
If you're using leftover rice that's been sitting in the fridge for a while, you might need to add a tablespoon of water to give the rice enough moisture to form a cohesive dough. Starchy rice is especially sticky when transformed into dough, so wetting the teaspoon and your hands to scoop and form the dough balls will be helpful.
Alternate ingredients and garnish suggestions
Cooked or leftover rice can be swapped for rice flour, which will speed up the preparation process and lead to an even thinner, more delicate rice chip. Bob's Redmill makes white and brown rice flour, and you can use a half-and-half blend to make rice chip snacks. Of course, rice flour may not be as much of a pantry staple as a bag of rice. You can, however, easily make rice flour out of white or brown raw grains of rice by simply blending them at high speed for 30 seconds or more in a high-powered blender, like this Vitamix. Using the same Vitamix or a food processor, you can add water, oil, and salt to the flour, blitzing to combine. The dough will be a runny liquid that you measure out with a teaspoon to carefully pour over a baking sheet to slide into a hot 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for 12 minutes, flipping them halfway through.
Before you slide your crackers into the oven, you can sprinkle them with any number of seasonings to take them in flavorful directions. For example, you could add black sesame seeds and furikake for a nutty and aromatic cracker to pair with this cheesy crab rangoon dip. Rice crackers dusted with everything bagel seasoning would be the perfect addition to Yom Kippur breakfast smoked fish charcuterie board. And parmesan cheese and freshly cracked black pepper will bring salty, nutty, and spicy flavors to complement spinach and artichoke dip.