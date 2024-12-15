You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From Delicious Homemade Rice Cracker Snacks

Along with being a gluten-free option, rice crackers are nutty, crunchy, and delicate. They're also a delicious way to repurpose leftover rice as it's one of the three ingredients that you need to make rice cracker snacks at home. Pureed rice, salt, and olive oil are all you need to make a batch of crackers fresher and tastier than anything you pick up at the grocery store.

Whether you have leftover sticky sushi rice or long grain jasmine, most types of white rice will work. Two cups of rice will make around 30 small, bite-sized crackers. You'll need a food processor, like this one from Cuisinart, to puree the three ingredients into a smooth dough that you'll scoop out by the teaspoon, roll into small balls and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cover the balls with another sheet of parchment paper and use a glass cup or rolling pin to flatten the balls into millimeter-thick crackers. Then bake them at 360 degrees Fahrenheit until they're golden brown.

If you're using leftover rice that's been sitting in the fridge for a while, you might need to add a tablespoon of water to give the rice enough moisture to form a cohesive dough. Starchy rice is especially sticky when transformed into dough, so wetting the teaspoon and your hands to scoop and form the dough balls will be helpful.

