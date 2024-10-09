A Smoked Fish Board Offers Variety When Breaking Your Yom Kippur Fast

Meaning "Day of Atonement," the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur is a time of 25 hours of fasting, which allows for deep personal and spiritual reflection. A beloved tradition is breaking the fast with a vast array of smoked fish, breads, and cakes, beautifully presented for famished guests to dive into. The groaning table of food for Yom Kippur break fast is relatively new, and references to what to prepare for the holiday didn't appear in Jewish cookbooks until the 1980s.

Before then, it seems that the standard break fast consisted of much lighter fare. But today, the meal is a buffet par excellence, and smoked fish is always served. Smoked salmon or lox — and there is a difference between them — is the frequent centerpiece of a Yom Kippur break fast platter, and reportedly, in New York City alone, thousands of pounds of smoked salmon are sold for Yom Kippur each year. But there are plenty of other smoked fishes you could add that will offer guests more variety.

Sablefish (also called black cod) is naturally oily so it retains moisture when smoked, and its delicate texture and flavor is often described as buttery. Smoked whitefish salad and herring are also traditionally present, but tinned anchovies or sardines would be welcome, as well. Another option is smoked sturgeon, which has a meaty texture and comes cold or hot-smoked. Once you have your selection of smoked fish, it's time to assemble your Yom Kippur break fast buffet.