A Smoked Fish Board Offers Variety When Breaking Your Yom Kippur Fast
Meaning "Day of Atonement," the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur is a time of 25 hours of fasting, which allows for deep personal and spiritual reflection. A beloved tradition is breaking the fast with a vast array of smoked fish, breads, and cakes, beautifully presented for famished guests to dive into. The groaning table of food for Yom Kippur break fast is relatively new, and references to what to prepare for the holiday didn't appear in Jewish cookbooks until the 1980s.
Before then, it seems that the standard break fast consisted of much lighter fare. But today, the meal is a buffet par excellence, and smoked fish is always served. Smoked salmon or lox — and there is a difference between them — is the frequent centerpiece of a Yom Kippur break fast platter, and reportedly, in New York City alone, thousands of pounds of smoked salmon are sold for Yom Kippur each year. But there are plenty of other smoked fishes you could add that will offer guests more variety.
Sablefish (also called black cod) is naturally oily so it retains moisture when smoked, and its delicate texture and flavor is often described as buttery. Smoked whitefish salad and herring are also traditionally present, but tinned anchovies or sardines would be welcome, as well. Another option is smoked sturgeon, which has a meaty texture and comes cold or hot-smoked. Once you have your selection of smoked fish, it's time to assemble your Yom Kippur break fast buffet.
How to arrange your smoked fish platter for Yom Kippur
Depending on the number of guests at your Yom Kippur break fast feast, you could present the smoked fish in the center of a large platter, surrounded by the usual accoutrements, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onion, or prepare separate platters for the fish, veggies, and sliced bagels (or other bread). Lay the different smoked fish attractively, perhaps even alternating colors, and for a nice pop to the arrangement, add some jewel-toned salmon roe or caviar. Bagels are often eaten open-faced, and you'll want to offer a variety of bagel toppings that will also pair well with the smoked fish.
Small bowls of olives, capers, and crunchy cornichons will make nice savory components, and, of course, room temperature cream cheese or a salted brand of fancy butter is de rigueur for schmearing over the bagels. You might also consider having one bowl of plain cream cheese and a second bowl that's been mixed with chopped scallions or chives. For added convenience, you can prep the smoked fish platter and sliced veggies ahead of time, keeping them wrapped in plastic and refrigerated. When your hungry crowd bursts through the front door, ask for a helping hand or two in carrying the platters to the buffet table. Then, all you have to do is slice a few lemons, arrange them on top of the smoked fish, and add a decorative flourish with sprigs of dill.