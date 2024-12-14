9 Costco Kirkland Salty Snacks Ranked Worst To Best

It's a very reasonable guess that any Costco-loving foodie has taken a jaunt (or two, or three) down the store's snack aisle to load up on some of its salty offerings. If you're anything like me, you can hardly keep from adding every wholesale-sized snack to your cart — and why should you? There's nothing wrong with having a stockpile of snacks saved for a rainy day, and while Costco offers a ton of brands with salty offerings, you'll also find some great options from its own Kirkland Signature brand.

Now, I wouldn't call all of Kirkland's salty snacks outstanding, but most of them fit the bill for what I look for in a snack: something that's satisfying and easy to munch on and can tide me over between lunch and dinner. I grabbed one of each salty Kirkland snack that my local Costco had available to try, then I ranked them on "snackability" — meaning if they satisfied my cravings and filled me up just enough — and how they compared to other versions of the snack I've had, if applicable. After trying these, I can safely say that Kirkland Signature is a reliable source of snacks to satisfy a "salt tooth," and you're bound to find at least one you enjoy.