15 Absolute Best Ways To Repurpose Tortilla Chips

There's a lot to love about tortilla chips. In all honesty, they're much heartier and more structurally sound than potato chips. These corn chips can be dusted with an array of different seasonings to give them cantina vibes or take them beyond being just a great base for nachos. And while there's nothing wrong with scooping your chips into a bowl of salsa or guacamole or just grabbing a handful from the pantry when you're craving something salty, these chips can get really old, really fast.

We've curated a list of the best ways to use tortilla chips before they go stale. Some applications may require an especially sturdy tortilla chip, while others allow you to play with different textures, flavors, and even chip colors. Regardless, all of these different recipes are novice-friendly and will make you think about the humble tortilla chip in a totally new light.