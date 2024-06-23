Gooey S'mores Sandwich Cookies Recipe

S'mores are the quintessential campfire snack. With just three simple ingredients, you get a gooey dessert that is so delicious. If you're craving s'mores but aren't going on a camping trip anytime soon, then this gooey s'mores sandwich cookie recipe is for you! Created by recipe developer Jessica Morone, these sandwich cookies combine two perfectly baked graham cracker cookies with gooey, toasted marshmallow buttercream and rich, whipped chocolate ganache sandwiched between them. "Theres something about s'mores that just makes them the perfect summer dessert. It always makes me think of summer camp and warm nights outside," Morone says.

According to Morone, the best thing about these cookies is the marshmallow buttercream. She notes that "it's so fun that you can get the toasty marshmallow flavor by just using the broiler setting on your oven to toast the marshmallow creme." The toasted flavor of the marshmallow buttercream gives you the nostalgic flavor and gooeyness of s'mores, and with this cookie recipe, you can have s'mores flavors all year round!