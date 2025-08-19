12 Best Costco Prepared Foods To Buy And 10 To Avoid

Ah, Costco. The land of a thousand things you didn't know you needed until you walked through its warehouse-like aisles. While patio sets and huge 4K TVs are tempting buys, it's the food we're usually here for. Cotsco's big box strategy is a known cost-saver, especially in the grocery department where everything from fresh produce to canned goods is sold in huge quantities for less than you'd pay at your neighborhood grocery store. But there's only one place to look if you want to save yourself time along with a few extra dollars: The Costco prepared foods department.

Also known as the deli, Costco's prepared food section is a treasure trove of meal-prep delights, from take-and-bake comforts to assemble-it-yourself meal kits. While the big box retailer has several mouthwatering hits on its hands, not every prepared food the deli pumps out is worth a taste. There are just some dishes that even the most avid Costco lovers can't abide. Luckily for you, you don't have to waste your time and money trying out each individual item. We took to the internet to get a collective temperature check on Costco fan favorites and have even tried quite a few ourselves to get a personal taste of the good, the bad, and the greasy. Next time you're gearing up for a Costco run, keep in mind these eight prepared foods to buy and seven to avoid.