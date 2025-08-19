12 Best Costco Prepared Foods To Buy And 10 To Avoid
Ah, Costco. The land of a thousand things you didn't know you needed until you walked through its warehouse-like aisles. While patio sets and huge 4K TVs are tempting buys, it's the food we're usually here for. Cotsco's big box strategy is a known cost-saver, especially in the grocery department where everything from fresh produce to canned goods is sold in huge quantities for less than you'd pay at your neighborhood grocery store. But there's only one place to look if you want to save yourself time along with a few extra dollars: The Costco prepared foods department.
Also known as the deli, Costco's prepared food section is a treasure trove of meal-prep delights, from take-and-bake comforts to assemble-it-yourself meal kits. While the big box retailer has several mouthwatering hits on its hands, not every prepared food the deli pumps out is worth a taste. There are just some dishes that even the most avid Costco lovers can't abide. Luckily for you, you don't have to waste your time and money trying out each individual item. We took to the internet to get a collective temperature check on Costco fan favorites and have even tried quite a few ourselves to get a personal taste of the good, the bad, and the greasy. Next time you're gearing up for a Costco run, keep in mind these eight prepared foods to buy and seven to avoid.
Buy: Rotisserie chicken
You can't talk Costco without mentioning its cult-favorite rotisserie chicken. Reliably juicy and tender, the poultry is packed with just enough savory flavor to satisfy both picky eaters and epicureans alike. These birds tip the scales at a solid three pounds each (bones included), making them perfect for feeding a hungry crew of three to four. At just $4.99, this chicken is an inflation-proof weeknight meal, especially when you pair it with one of the deli's ready-made salads.
The deli churns out these golden brown birds all day long, but there is a way to ensure that you're grabbing the absolute freshest rotisserie chicken. While you're browsing the aisles, keep your ears primed for the sound of a bell. When the bell tolls, that's when a fresh batch of chickens has been set out for your purchasing pleasure. But don't sweat it if you miss that ding — the birds are never left hanging for more than two hours before they're swapped out in accordance with USDA regulations.
Avoid: Tortellini Pasta Salad
What could go wrong with stuffed pasta salad mixed with cured meats, olives, and pearls of mozzarella? A lot, apparently. While the idea of an antipasti-inspired salad anchored by hearty cheese-stuffed pasta is a solid one, there's just something off about Costco's version.
Firstly, the pasta itself seemed a tad overcooked, leaving a mushy mouthfeel that's just not pleasant to munch on. The overall flavor was lacking a bit of oomph, too. Instead of the fresh flavors of classic Italian cuisine or even the zesty punch of Olive Garden-style Italian vinaigrette, the dressing here just fell flat, and there was way too much of it. The overdressed salad felt greasy, especially with those huge chunks of cured meat and mozzarella in the mix. The dish really needed some veggies or fresh herbs to cut through all the fat, which might be why Costco chose to throw in some sliced black olives — a major misstep in a string of bad decisions.
All-in-all, this carb-loving writer sides with most Costo shoppers who just can't stand this bucket-sized pasta salad. For the $5.49 per pound price point and Costco name, we'd expect a bit more pizzazz.
Buy: Chicken Street Taco Kit
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot easier. Costco's chicken street taco meal kit covers all the weeknight dinner necessities in one grab-and-go package that's priced just right for budget-conscious shoppers. While pre-cooked meat can be a gamble, this particular taco kit pleasantly surprised this Costco shopper with its hearty portion of juicy chicken flavored with a blend of smoky and not-too-spicy seasonings. Alongside the well-seasoned poultry comes corn tortillas, shredded cheese, shredded cabbage slaw, zesty salsa, and lime cilantro crema — a winning combo that ensures you can build your perfect bite without any extra effort.
No, let's taco 'bout value. For roughly $15 per package ($5.49 per pound), you get all the trimmings for 12 street-style tacos that could easily feed a family or provide multiple meal-prep meals for one. It's like getting a taste of your favorite food truck right in your own kitchen, but with plenty of seating and without the hefty price tag. All you have to do is heat, assemble, and eat.
Avoid: Mac and Cheese
As it turns out, there is such a thing as too much cheese. The general consensus among the Costco faithful is that the brand's mac and cheese is far too rich and greasy, and yet somehow bland. While a mix of cheeses does lend a more upscale flavor to the comfort food classic, the lack of basic salt and pepper is apparent.
It turns out that the reason for the complaints over the lack of flavor could be the result of a shortcut method employed in Costco's recipe. While most classic mac and cheese recipes require a bechamel sauce into which you melt the other cheeses, Costco's version supposedly uses premade Alfredo sauce as the base. If the premade sauce isn't well seasoned, then the cooks at the deli may be unaware that they need to add additional seasonings to the blend in order to spice things up. While this is mostly speculation on our part, the lackluster results remain the same. With the amount of doctoring needed to fix Costco's mac and cheese, we'd rather just make our own.
Buy: Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze
Hearty portions, homestyle flavor, and minimal prep time? Costco's classic meatloaf and mashed potatoes hit all the high notes of a weeknight meal that's sure to please even the pickiest palates. Tender, juicy meatloaf is smothered in a ketchup-forward glaze that pairs perfectly with creamy, butter-topped mashed potatoes. It's like a hug for your taste buds — and your wallet. At just $3.99 per pound of meat and potatoes, this comfort food classic gives plenty of bang for your buck.
The secret to Costo's fan-favorite meatloaf is actually pretty simple. According to one Costco employee via Reddit, the meatloaf is scratch-made every day from freshly ground beef, onion, and a secret blend of seasonings, just like grandma used to make. The mouthwatering results speak for themselves, and shoppers agree that Costco meatloaf is a winner. A lifesaver on nights when you just don't feel like cooking, this meal can just be popped directly into the oven while you put up your feet for a bit. In almost no time (well, really about an hour), dinner is served. But the best part? If you eat right out of the tray, there's no cleanup involved.
Avoid: Shepherd's Pie
Costco's shepherd's pie doesn't exactly hit the spot. The texture is the downfall of this mammoth-sized meal, with many shoppers lamenting the mealy potato topping, overcooked veggies, and mushy meat filling. This dish isn't winning any awards on the flavor front either, with some commenters finding the pie filling to be oddly sweet.
Taste and texture aside, another reason this dish isn't always well-received among the Costco faithful is its misnomer. While the pastry is labeled as "shepherd's pie," it's actually a cottage pie, a small difference that marks a major point of division among fans. The main difference between shepherd's pie and cottage pie is the meat used. The former features lamb, while the latter is filled with beef, like Costco's so-called "shepherd's pie."
A pie by any other name, this meal misses the mark across the board, especially when it comes to taste. This shepherd's pie just doesn't deliver, leaving your tastebuds clamoring for more depth of flavor, more texture, more everything, really. So, while it might be a convenient dinner to feed a crowd, we'd pass on this one and stick to Costco's more reliable prepared foods.
Buy: Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef and Rice
It can be hard to find an affordable and healthy(ish) heat-and-eat dinner at the grocery store that isn't a salad but Costco delivers with its beef-stuffed bell peppers. These plump beauties are filled to the brim with savory beef and rice, all smothered in a rich tomato sauce and melted cheese for a flavor explosion in every bite. All you have to do is pop them in the oven or the microwave to heat through and dinner is served. At $4.99 per pound (less than $1 per serving), these protein-packed peppers are essentially a full meal for the whole family for the same price as a pound of Costco ground beef.
But here's the real kicker — they taste homemade. The flavors are spot on, the textures are perfect, and the nutrient-rich meal is as comforting as a hug from your grandma. In fact, they taste like she could've whipped them up herself.
Avoid: Bacon Cheddar Burger Kit
Costco's pre-packed meal kits tend to be a hit among shoppers, but the brand's latest venture in this space seems to be a big miss. Following the introduction of the bacon cheddar burger kits in stores earlier this year, Costco shoppers on Reddit were quick to point out the item's initial flaws. Firstly, commenters pointed out the futility of a make-your-own-burger kit without buns. They also noted the visibly dry texture of the pre-cooked patties, lamenting that they'd rather buy frozen burgers and cook them themselves. And the final nail in this kit's coffin? The veggies already appear wilted even before being exposed to a hot burger patty.
While we haven't tried this bacon cheddar burger kit ourselves, and we certainly encourage everyone to form their own opinion, we're inclined to join these unhappy shoppers in skipping this purchase. At $6.49 per pound, this kit is far from the most economical option on the shelf. If you're craving a pre-prepped beef option, we'd recommend reaching for the meatloaf and mashed potatoes or beef-stuffed bell peppers instead.
Buy: Beef Chili
Costco's beloved tub of beef chili sparked quite a bit of online debate when it returned to store shelves in late 2023. As with any good old-fashioned American debate, spirited Costco fans took to the comments section to argue the merits of the inclusion of beans in a product labeled "chili." While some shoppers see no issue with adding beans into the mix, some passionate chili connoisseurs were less than thrilled, with one reviewer referring to the product as "bean soup with cheese."
Whether you think chili should contain beans or not (this one does), most reviewers agree that this gargantuan tub is worth a try. Aside from the divisive kidney and pinto beans, the hearty soup contains seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and a generous dose of shredded cheddar cheese on top. Costco's beefy, smoky chili deserves a spot in your weekly meal rotation for its surprising depth of flavor and cost-effective price point of just $3.49 per pound for a roughly four-pound tub. As an added bonus, it freezes well, too.
Avoid: Wraps
Grab-and-go lunches like wraps can be huge time-savers for busy, wannabe meal preppers. Unfortunately, Costco's pre-made wraps aren't exactly winning any awards with most shoppers. Unless they're consumed right away (or at least within a day of purchasing), Costco's well-intentioned wraps tend to turn into a mushy mess with very little flavor to save them.
The brand's traditional turkey pinwheels seem to be the most egregious offenders — their small size could be a factor here — while the wraps made with Costco's fan-favorite rotisserie chicken, like the Southwest chicken wrap, tend to fare slightly better. Despite a few shining stars, most folks agree that the price tag doesn't match the quality.
While there are certainly a few wraps worth grabbing for a quick lunch, these are the rare exceptions. And even if the wraps are well-reviewed on flavor, they don't tend to last more than a day in the fridge before succumbing to a sad, soggy fate. You're better off skipping the pre-made version and stocking up on the wrap essentials found on Costco's shelves.
Buy: Enchilada Bake with Rotisserie Chicken
We've already waxed poetic about Costco's rotisserie chicken. Now imagine that juicy bird plucked, shredded, and doused in a smoky enchilada sauce, packed into tortillas with pinto beans, and smothered in cheese topped with a fiesta's worth of colorful diced bell peppers for good measure. Pop that bad boy in the oven, and it's winner-winner weeknight dinner.
But the best part about Costco's enchilada bake? The hefty casserole feeds roughly six to eight hungry mouths — especially if you pair it with a pre-packed salad kit or side of rice. That works out to a wallet-friendly $4 (or less) per serving of gooey goodness. Even if you're just feeding a family of one or two, the leftovers make a mouthwatering lunch. Just like a homemade casserole, the flavors of this smoky, cheesy, chicken-packed bake seem to meld together even more after an extra day or two in the fridge. It's a win-win.
Avoid: Gyro Kit
This controversial opinion may raise a few eyebrows, but Costco's gyro meal kit lands on the skip list for a few reasons. Firstly, fans are divided over the quality of the kit's ingredients. Many praise the amount and variety of veggies packaged alongside the other gyro staples, while others complained that the lettuce and tomato were wilted and soggy. Some commenters have lamented the quality of the meat, claiming that it was dry, underseasoned, and tended to shrink down when heated so that a meal kit touted to feed a family of five or six actually only fed two or three people. But the top complaint was about the lackluster tzatziki sauce.
Overall, the reviews were lukewarm at best, with most commenters saying that the gyro kit was fine in a pinch or good enough for a quick dinner — not exactly high praise. And at $6.49 per pound, you're better off just ordering takeout from your neighborhood Greek joint.
Buy: Yakisoba Chicken Stir Fry Kit
While some faithful Costco fans were skeptical of the pre-cooked, dark-meat chicken in this yakisoba stir fry meal kit, most were intrigued by the generous portion of fresh veggies packaged on the side. The general consensus is that this dish is a weeknight winner. The meal is easy to prepare with minimal effort (it comes together in about 10 minutes) and tastes like takeout without the side of grease.
The main complaint (or note, really) is that while the kit comes with two huge containers of sauce, the dish really only requires one. Some commenters found that adding both servings of sauce left the dish soggy and overly salty. One way to temper the salt in Costco's yakisoba stir-fry kit without sacrificing flavor is to dilute one of the containers of sauce with lime juice. You'll enjoy an extra acidic kick and an even coating of sauce without having to deal with mushy noodles.
Avoid: Chicken Alfredo
As delicious as chicken Alfredo can be, Costco's version is a sad, cautionary tale of quantity over quality. While a container of Costco's chicken Alfredo comes packed with around four pounds of food, this dish just misses on all accounts. The sauce is greasy and bland, the noodles are overcooked, and the chicken is surprisingly rubbery, almost as if it's been reheated one too many times. We've even seen commenters go so far as to refer to the flavor as "chemical."
Like Costco's mac and cheese, some shoppers say that the dish can be saved with some doctoring, but it's not worth the effort when you can make a homemade version using Kirkland's famous rotisserie chicken in less time. Sure, at about $3 per serving, it's a budget-friendly option. But when it comes to convenience versus quality, Costco's chicken Alfredo is a swing and a miss. Save your taste buds the trouble and whip up something better at home.
Buy: Pepperoni pizza
Gigantic pepperoni pizza slices are already a Costco food court favorite for their generous portion of pepperoni and budget-friendly $2 price point, but did you know you can pick up a whole, freshly baked pie to take home for less than your local delivery spot? Sold at a jaw-dropping $9.95 per 12-slice pie, Costco's pepperoni pizza is a no-brainer when you need a quick lunch or dinner for your crew. Of course, you can also pick up a plain cheese pizza, but for the same price, you may as well go for the extra toppings!
To take advantage of the little-known food court hack just requires a tiny bit of planning. In order to ensure the freshest pizza, you'll either want to call ahead or place your order before you start shopping. That way, you'll get a hot-from-the-oven pie that's ready to go when you are — no meal-prep required.
Buy: Beef and Pork Meatball Sandwich with Marinara
Move over bland deli party sub — Costco's beef and pork meatball sandwich with marinara has entered the chat. The sub of Joey Tribbiani's dreams, this behemoth weighs in at a whopping two-and-a-half to three pounds, packed with between six to eight golf ball-sized meatballs nestled between just as many slices of provolone, all served on an entire loaf of ciabatta-like bread. At around $15 a pop, this mammoth meatball sub easily serves four, making it one of the best Costco prepared foods for a party — or one very hungry family.
While the beef and pork meatball sandwich with marinara (thoughtfully packed with extra sauce for dipping) is an impressive sight to behold, it could easily fall prey to any number of pre-packaged faux pas. Luckily, Costco fans have put this sub to the test and come up with some palate-pleasing results. Several reviewers recommended heating the meatball sandwich in the oven to achieve the best flavor, toasted bread, and oozy layers of gooey cheese. Combined with a dunk in the included marinara sauce, it's a match made in sandwich heaven.
Some Reddit users have balked at the price tag, claiming that you could make the same sandwich for less at home. While quite possibly true, you can't beat the convenience of a pre-made sandwich, especially you're looking at Costco meals for a crowd. For its hearty portion size and convenience, Costco's beef and pork meatball sandwich is a must-try.
Avoid: Chicken Pot Pie
When it comes to holiday entertaining, Costco's over-the-top chicken pot pie might seem like an easy option, but it leaves a lot to be desired. Sure, it's packed with rotisserie chicken, vegetables, and a cream sauce, but the result is far from comforting. At $3.99 per pound for over five pounds of mediocre food, you're paying for quantity over quality — and while it might feed a crowd, it doesn't guarantee they'll be happy.
Like many of Costco's deli items, the chicken pot pie stirs up a lot of debate — and not in a good way. It's a love-it-or-hate-it dish, with a surprising number of people falling into the latter camp. Critics on Reddit frequently call it out for being either overwhelmingly salty or completely bland. And while a handful of die-hard fans anxiously await its annual return, the rest of us are left wondering why.
One of the biggest so-called "selling points" is the sheer amount of shredded chicken, with over a pound packed into each pie. But quantity doesn't make up for quality, and all that chicken can feel dense and dry after a few bites. Despite the hype, the pie's lengthy 90-minute cooking time can be frustrating, and feel like an extra hassle for a meal that's supposed to be easy. The result? A crust that might be flaky if you're lucky, a creamy but greasy interior, and a heavy dish that fails to deliver on the comforting flavors it promises.
Buy: Salmon Milano with Basil Pesto Butter
A consistent hit among the legions of Costco reviewers, the store's salmon Milano with basil pesto butter is about the easiest and healthiest weeknight dinner in the deli section. Three fresh and seasoned salmon fillets each topped with a generous dollop of herbed butter are packed in an aluminum tin for easy cooking and cleanup: Just pop it in the oven for 20 minutes and serve it with a salad for a weeknight meal you can feel good about whipping up in no time.
Costco fans praise the dish for its convenience, flavor, and quality, calling the salmon "moist, light, and flaky." The portion size is generous, too, with nearly two pounds of salmon cut into three fillets for a protein-packed meal. The only downside to the dish is the cost. While $11.99 per pound might seem pricy for a piece of fish and some herbed butter, consider the cost of salmon at your local grocery store's fish counter. The price is likely comparable (if not cheaper) and you don't have to decide which seasonings or marinades to use to zhuzh up your fish.
The perfect dish for an intimate dinner party or last-minute get-together, salmon Milano with basil pesto butter should be your next go-to prepared food item from the Costco deli. Serve with roasted vegetables or rice and a nice bottle of wine, and voila! An impressive meal with minimal effort.
Avoid: Butter Chicken with Naan Bread
Costco is constantly rolling out new prepared foods for its legions of loyal fans to try, though not all turn out to be a hit — case in point: the brand's new butter chicken and naan. Reviews for this Costco dinner kit have been underwhelming, with many customers expressing disappointment. While the $5.99 per pound price point may seem appealing to some, especially at Costco's typically competitive rates, many feel that it doesn't offer the savings one might expect compared to takeout. Several Redditors suggest that it's only marginally cheaper than ordering butter chicken from a restaurant, but the quality pales in comparison.
One of the biggest issues people have with this dish is the inconsistency of the chicken. Some have found the meat to be dry or rubbery, which detracts from the tender experience usually associated with butter chicken. The sauce, which should be the highlight of any butter chicken dish, also leaves much to be desired. Many describe it as thin, watery, and lacking in the robust flavor that defines a good butter chicken. Without a rich sauce to tie everything together, the dish feels incomplete and unsatisfying.
The cooking instructions also left many reviewers scratching their heads. A suggested 45-minute cooking time for an already prepared dish seems excessive and, when I tried it myself, resulted in dry, overcooked chicken and burnt naan. Given the complaints about the chicken, sauce, and overall flavor, this dish is likely better left on the shelf.
Buy: Tempura Shrimp Taco Kit
Costco already makes taco night a breeze with its fan-favorite chicken street taco kit, but the grocer recently kicked its Taco Tuesday game up a notch with a new fusion offering. Costco's tempura shrimp taco kits are packed with beautifully fried shrimp and all the fixin's needed to whip up 12 hearty yet refreshing tacos. Retailing at $5.99 per pound (roughly $16-$17 per package), the kit includes everything you need for a flavorful and easy weeknight meal: 12 street taco-size corn tortillas, 12 pieces of crispy tempura shrimp, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, a generous container of cilantro lime crema, and a few lime wedges for good measure.
The tempura shrimp taco kit is proving to be a hit with the Costco faithful, eliciting rave reviews ranging from "outrageously good," to "the best thing Costco has released in a long time" — high praise from the brand's notoriously picky clientele. The positive reviews cite both the quality and the quantity of the pico de gallo as top reasons to buy as well as how it easy it is to return the shrimp tempura to golden brown, crispy goodness. The secret to returning that tempura to its perfectly crisp state is a quick stint in the air fryer. Pop them in the air fryer at 400 degrees for around eight minutes, and they'll be golden brown and crunchy. Heat the tortillas in a skillet before building your taco for even more flavor.
Avoid: Seasoned St. Louis Ribs
Costco's St. Louis-style ribs have received mixed reviews, and unfortunately, many of them aren't great. A frequent complaint is the excessive fattiness of the ribs, with some customers saying that much of what you're paying for ends up being inedible. At $3.49 per pound, the price seems right, but with this likely being a Costco meal for crowds, you'll end up shelling out close to $30 for around seven pounds of ribs. That's tempting! Except, the ribs may come with a lot of weight, a significant portion is fat, so it's hard to feel like you're getting a good deal, even at this price point. To add insult to injury, many reviewers found the seasoning overly salty and otherwise bland.
Another common issue is the poor cooking instructions that come with the ribs. Numerous reviewers have mentioned that following the package's directions can result in overcooked, tough, or unevenly heated ribs. This means customers need to either spend extra time figuring out the best way to cook them or risk ending up with a disappointing meal.
Ultimately, for a big, fatty hunk of meat that requires some trial and error to prepare correctly, Costco's St. Louis-style ribs just aren't worth it. You're better off buying Costco's competitively priced plain ribs and seasoning them yourself with some of the prime Kirkland-brand spices available in the big box store's well-stocked aisles.
Buy: Chicken Salad made with Rotisserie Chicken
A staple in my house, Costco's chicken salad is an unbeatable value for feeding a crowd or for meal prepping for the week. The package comes packed with nearly three pounds of chicken salad made from Costco's beloved rotisserie chicken, chopped celery, and a tangy, creamy, well-seasoned dressing that brings all the flavors together. At roughly $17 per container, this large portion is a true bargain. It provides enough chicken salad for an entire week's worth of lunches, whether you're making sandwiches, wraps, or enjoying it as a snack with crackers or veggies.
If you're hosting a group gathering, Costco's chicken salad is an ideal prepared food for a party. Just swing by the bakery and grab a pack of croissants, and you've got yourself an easy tray of chicken salad sandwiches perfect for baby showers, brunches, or casual get-togethers. It also pairs wonderfully with bagels, making it versatile enough for a breakfast spread.
The flavor is consistently praised for being well-balanced, with the right amount of crunch from the celery and a tangy, creamy sauce that isn't overly heavy. Whether you're serving a group or just stocking up for the week, Costco's chicken salad is a convenient, crowd-pleasing option that's hard to beat.
Methodology
So how did we discern which Costco prepared foods to shop and which to skip? As avid Costco prepared food fans ourselves, we used a combination of personal experience and online reviews to source this list of the good, the bad, and the forgettable. First, we considered the dish's flavor and texture. After all, if it's not enjoyable to eat, then what's the point of purchasing? Next, we looked at value. How much food are you getting for the price? And more importantly for straightforward budgeting, what's the price per portion?
While taste and cost were the two main factors to consider, we also looked at versatility. As much as we love leftovers, it can get boring eating the same thing day after day. Meal kits that allow you to customize your dish with very little extra effort, for example, earned extra points — but only if they could deliver on flavor.