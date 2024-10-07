How To Heat Up Costco's New Giant Meatball Sandwich For The Best Taste

Get ready to up your meatball sandwich game with the newest addition to Costco's deli offerings: the Beef and Pork Meatball Sandwich with Marinara. This jumbo-sized sub boasts a bevy of pork and beef meatballs, marinara sauce, and provolone and Parmesan cheese between two slices of artisan hearth bread and can satisfy even the most voracious of appetites. Heating up Costco's new meatball marinara sandwich is a breeze. However, due to its massive size, you'll want to forgo the air fryer in favor of oven-baking. We recommend simply covering it and popping it into a preheated oven until it's warm. Then, for an extra gooey consistency on the provolone, uncover and pop it under the broiler for a minute or two before digging in.

Weighing in at over 2 pounds, the sandwich is definitely one for the record books. It also comes with an equally heavy price tag of $5.99 per pound, which has inspired some less-than-stellar reactions from Costco fans. For those still mourning the loss of their favorite food court item, the discontinued Costco Italian Sausage Sandwich, this meatball sub might seem like a hefty replacement that's all bark and no bite. However, the praises being sung by the majority of Costco devotees guarantee that this meatball sandwich is at least worth heating up right and giving an honest try.