How To Heat Up Costco's New Giant Meatball Sandwich For The Best Taste
Get ready to up your meatball sandwich game with the newest addition to Costco's deli offerings: the Beef and Pork Meatball Sandwich with Marinara. This jumbo-sized sub boasts a bevy of pork and beef meatballs, marinara sauce, and provolone and Parmesan cheese between two slices of artisan hearth bread and can satisfy even the most voracious of appetites. Heating up Costco's new meatball marinara sandwich is a breeze. However, due to its massive size, you'll want to forgo the air fryer in favor of oven-baking. We recommend simply covering it and popping it into a preheated oven until it's warm. Then, for an extra gooey consistency on the provolone, uncover and pop it under the broiler for a minute or two before digging in.
Weighing in at over 2 pounds, the sandwich is definitely one for the record books. It also comes with an equally heavy price tag of $5.99 per pound, which has inspired some less-than-stellar reactions from Costco fans. For those still mourning the loss of their favorite food court item, the discontinued Costco Italian Sausage Sandwich, this meatball sub might seem like a hefty replacement that's all bark and no bite. However, the praises being sung by the majority of Costco devotees guarantee that this meatball sandwich is at least worth heating up right and giving an honest try.
How to upgrade and serve Costco's giant meatball sandwich
Knowing the unforgettable taste of classic Italian meatballs, this new sub from Costco has the right balance of pork and beef in each meatball along with a hearty portion of sauce and lots of rich, sliced provolone cheese piled high on a bread that's built to withstand such a robust sandwich. Because Costco offerings can sometimes be hard to find, you should definitely check with your local store to see if the meatball sandwich is already in the deli section. If it is, it would be prudent to pick one up as soon as you can, as even the most fan-favorite Costco products don't always stick around for long. In fact, there's already a long list of discontinued Costco products that we may never eat again.
For anyone looking for ways to upgrade a meatball sub, look no further than the deli section of your local Costco. This is a great starter sandwich that even welcomes the addition of banana peppers (like these Dalida pepper rings from Amazon), a dash of hot sauce, or any of your other favorite upgrades if you prefer to bring the heat. The undeniable weight of this massive sandwich can also create a shared experience among friends or even party guests, should you choose to carefully slice and serve it after warming it in your oven. After all, sharing is caring!