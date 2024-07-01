13 Ways To Upgrade A Meatball Sub

When it comes to a comforting handheld meal, a meatball sub sandwich will always be up there with the best. Soft, rich meatballs with a tangy marinara sauce and cheese threatening to ooze out of the sides — this is a savory treat that rarely disappoints. But just because it's good doesn't mean that it can't be better, and there are plenty of ways to take your meatball sub to delicious new heights.

Whether you regularly make your own meatball subs or are a newbie to them, level up this hot sandwich to become your signature snack. From making your own sauce to adding caramelized onions, these upgrades will make your meatball sub unforgettable.

Join us as we explore the various ways to upgrade your meatball sub, from the controversial — think adding pineapple — to classic variations such as mixing various cheeses. Each of these tips will add something special to your sandwich, and guarantee that you will never tire of this saucy specialty.