Bake Sliced Pepperoni In The Oven For A New Take On Crunchy Chips

In the world of snacks, potato chips have long been a favorite, but there's a new contender in town that's taking the crunchy game to a whole new level: baked pepperoni. This unconventional alternative may not have been on your radar, but once you try it, you'll wonder why you didn't discover it sooner. Not only does it offer a satisfyingly crispy texture, but it's also a gluten-free, keto-friendly option that pairs perfectly with dips or stands proudly on its own.

When we think of baked keto snacks with an irresistibly crunchy texture, our minds often jump to cheesy creations like cheese crisps or baked Parmesan chips. These delights are beloved for their salty, crispy goodness. But guess what? Pepperoni can follow in the same crispy footsteps, thanks to its high fat content.

To achieve that perfect crunch, start by preheating your oven to around 425 degrees Fahrenheit. This ensures a quick and even cooking process. Opt for high-quality pepperoni slices, preferably with a bit of thickness. Thicker slices tend to yield a more satisfying crunch. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent the pepperoni from sticking and to make cleanup a breeze.

Lay out the pepperoni slices in a single layer on the parchment paper. Pop the baking sheet into the preheated oven and let the magic happen. Bake them until they are your desired level of crispiness — timing depends on the thickness of the slices.