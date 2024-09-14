The Italian Sausage Sandwich Costco Shoppers Want Back In The Food Court
Costco keeps its fans on their toes — one second, they're gushing over the chain, the next, they're expressing outrage when their favorite staples vanish. It's inevitable that people will develop strong allegiances to certain items, and it's also inevitable that some of those things will be cycled out as the Costco powers that be evaluate how worthwhile it is to offer them. Already, this year has seen an outcry over the fade-out of a bakery item — Costco fans want their pretzel buns back. The list of discontinued Costco items leaves a trail of broken hearts in its wake, and one of the most recent offerings to get the spotlight is the food court's Italian sausage sandwich.
The Italian sausage sandwich was just what it sounds like: a subtly spicy sausage crisped and caramelized on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside, piled onto a bun alongside peppers and onions. At $2.79, it epitomized what Costco fans love about food-court finds — tasty and cheap. But for whatever reason, Costco didn't see the sausage sandwich as a permanent need. Menus vary location to location, and based on Redditors' comments, it seems this sandwich was only in American Costco's and not even all of them. Plus, in some places, it was more of a Polish sausage take. It also began disappearing at different times in different regions. The Pacific Northwest lost it in 2018, some lost it earlier, and some fans recall its presence up until the pandemic.
Petitions and demands for the Costco sausage sandwich's return
While it seems the Italian sausage sandwich began vacating various Costco premises between about 2015 and 2020, many fans are now vocalizing their love for the item and their desire to see it make a comeback. When it comes to ranking Costco food-court dishes, reading Reddit users' comments makes it easy to think the Italian treat would be among the most loved. In fact, it's a dish some Costco shoppers wouldn't leave the store without. "I'd always stop in Costco for that sausage sandwich ... it definitely got me into the store," says Redditor Veridian4. "[That] sausage sandwich is what I'm missing," chimes in user With_Negativity. "I remember having it like 10 years ago."
While plenty of Costco fans have taken to Reddit to share fond Italian sausage sandwich memories and recall when they last had one at their local store, others are offering plans of action. "FWIW, they were Premio Italian Sausage," shares Gadzooks149, and another user expressed a desire to buy and cook the meat. If you're set on eating the Costco original in a Costco food court, though, you could follow the lead of TikTok users like bwalk 155, who has started a petition and DMed Costco directly to see how many likes a post would need for them to resurrect the Italian sausage sandwich. Stay tuned, like those posts, and cross your fingers, Costco fans.