The Italian Sausage Sandwich Costco Shoppers Want Back In The Food Court

Costco keeps its fans on their toes — one second, they're gushing over the chain, the next, they're expressing outrage when their favorite staples vanish. It's inevitable that people will develop strong allegiances to certain items, and it's also inevitable that some of those things will be cycled out as the Costco powers that be evaluate how worthwhile it is to offer them. Already, this year has seen an outcry over the fade-out of a bakery item — Costco fans want their pretzel buns back. The list of discontinued Costco items leaves a trail of broken hearts in its wake, and one of the most recent offerings to get the spotlight is the food court's Italian sausage sandwich.

The Italian sausage sandwich was just what it sounds like: a subtly spicy sausage crisped and caramelized on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside, piled onto a bun alongside peppers and onions. At $2.79, it epitomized what Costco fans love about food-court finds — tasty and cheap. But for whatever reason, Costco didn't see the sausage sandwich as a permanent need. Menus vary location to location, and based on Redditors' comments, it seems this sandwich was only in American Costco's and not even all of them. Plus, in some places, it was more of a Polish sausage take. It also began disappearing at different times in different regions. The Pacific Northwest lost it in 2018, some lost it earlier, and some fans recall its presence up until the pandemic.