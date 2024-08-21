The Rare Costco Bakery Item Shoppers Want Back In All Stores

Costco fans are nothing if not vocal when it comes to sharing what they do and do not love about the warehouse giant. With a wide range of discontinued Costco products causing a semi-regular uproar among shoppers, it's no wonder that new food items are added to that growing list day after day. Truly, the yearning never stops. Within the bevy of Costco bakery treat offerings, there are still multiple products missing, causing a massive outcry among hungry -– and hangry — customers. The one item currently topping the list is the Costco bakery pretzel bun, and devotees of the chain store have never been the same since.

It would seem that around six years ago, this fluffy, salty roll began largely disappearing from Costco's product rotation, wreaking havoc on sandwiches across the country and causing a great deal of anguish to those who loved them. Although there are rumblings that a handful of locations around the US might still carry the bread treats, these are few and far between. While there is no official confirmation from Costco on whether or not the pretzel rolls have been entirely phased out, the outlook seems pretty grim. There's just something about a pretzel bun that makes it the optimal bread for a number of sandwiches and sliders alike. Between the coarse salt topping and rich chewy goodness, it's easy to see why Costco diehards are still sore about losing their beloved buns.