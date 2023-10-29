Why Pretzel Buns Are The Optimal Bread For Ham And Cheese Sliders

If you're a fan of sliders, then you need to try Tasting Table's recipe for baked ham and cheese sliders. These aren't just any old sliders — these are particularly memorable because of the pretzel bun.

The pretzel bun is the perfect choice for these sliders because it brings a saltiness that perfectly complements the ham and Swiss cheese — as well as the tangy stone ground mustard. Additionally, the pretzel bun is a bit more dense than a regular bun, making for a heartier meal. If you enjoy pretzel bites stuffed with mini hot dogs or just a salty pretzel dipped in cheese, then you will love these ham and cheese pretzel bun sliders.

These sliders are sure to be a hit at any dinner party. You can serve them as an appetizer — you could even cut them in half to make smaller, less-filling portions — or as a meal, served with chips or alongside a homemade soup.