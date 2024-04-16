Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Running To Buy The New Bacon Cheddar Burger Kits

Members usually run when there's a new trendy product or an incredible bargain at Costco. But with the wholesale grocer's new Bacon Cheddar Burger kits priced at $6.49 per pound, shoppers are barely walking to grab them. Why, exactly, are Costco shoppers sleeping on this new burger kit? Is this new product a good you should stock up on the next time you're at Costco or something you should sleep on, too? Over at Reddit, the answer appears to be the latter.

Reactions run negative rather than hopeful. For one, Costco shoppers are not excited about a burger kit sans buns since, technically, you can't make a burger you'll be drooling over without the bun. It's also surprising since Costco had previously sold a Crispy Chicken Burger kit that included the buns. One commenter wrote, "No bun seems kind of weird. But otherwise, interesting idea? Idk if it's good or bad." Another stated, "Who wants to pay these prices for a pre-cooked cold burger without the buns and wilted veggies?"

Other commenters believe it's a smart move to exclude the buns. "If they put a bun in the enclosed container with all that moisture, it would get soggy and gross," one Reddit user stated. However, others pointed out that Costco could have easily included separately packaged buns with the kit.