Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Running To Buy The New Bacon Cheddar Burger Kits
Members usually run when there's a new trendy product or an incredible bargain at Costco. But with the wholesale grocer's new Bacon Cheddar Burger kits priced at $6.49 per pound, shoppers are barely walking to grab them. Why, exactly, are Costco shoppers sleeping on this new burger kit? Is this new product a good you should stock up on the next time you're at Costco or something you should sleep on, too? Over at Reddit, the answer appears to be the latter.
Reactions run negative rather than hopeful. For one, Costco shoppers are not excited about a burger kit sans buns since, technically, you can't make a burger you'll be drooling over without the bun. It's also surprising since Costco had previously sold a Crispy Chicken Burger kit that included the buns. One commenter wrote, "No bun seems kind of weird. But otherwise, interesting idea? Idk if it's good or bad." Another stated, "Who wants to pay these prices for a pre-cooked cold burger without the buns and wilted veggies?"
Other commenters believe it's a smart move to exclude the buns. "If they put a bun in the enclosed container with all that moisture, it would get soggy and gross," one Reddit user stated. However, others pointed out that Costco could have easily included separately packaged buns with the kit.
Not everyone is hating on Costco's new burger kits (but most people are)
Aside from the disappointment stemming from a lack of buns in the new Costco burger kits, shoppers have also pointed out how the patties, which feature mixed in cheddar and bacon, come pre-cooked. One Reddit commenter wrote, "I'd rather buy the frozen pre-formed patties than something pre-cooked like this." Another stated, "I can taste the dry ..."
We can't help but agree with these Costco shoppers and their negativity. The kits, for one, don't look appetizing at first glance. After you reheat the patties, you would dry them out further, and everyone would be getting their burgers well done. Additionally, the lettuce in the kit appears lifeless and wilty, and with time, it will only look sadder. This Reddit commenter seems to have summed up the feelings of Reddit Costco shoppers: "I make a decent hamburger and every aspect of this kit is terrible."
Although folks at Reddit feel shortchanged by Costco's new Bacon Cheddar Burger kit, the new offering does have fans. For example, one TikTok user, @costcohotfinds, gave the kit a 10 out of 10, raving about how its included sauce tastes like a mix of Dijon mustard, mayo, and ketchup and how the bacon in the patty is crispy. Our verdict? We trust the Costco shoppers on Reddit and feel we can sleep on this kit. Fans of cheddar cheese and bacon combos can make our twice-baked bacon and cheddar bread recipe instead.