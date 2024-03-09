Twice-Baked Bacon And Cheddar Bread Recipe

If you're looking for a bread that's a total crowd-pleaser no matter what the occasion, this twice-baked bacon and cheddar bread is the one you've been waiting for. This loaded bread covers all the bases — salty, cheesy, oniony, and buttery — for a loaf that's impressive enough to bring to a dinner party or potluck but still casual enough for a weeknight meal. Serve it as a decadent appetizer or alongside a bowl of soup, chili, or a seasonal salad, and it'll be gone in no time. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse raves, "This bread is super fun to make — you can even get kids involved in the process. It's also over-the-top cheesy and delicious, and it garners lots of oohs and aahs when you pull it out of the oven."

The crisp, golden brown exterior of the bread gives way to a feathery, light center, with each piece coated in melty sharp cheddar cheese, pieces of crispy bacon, sliced green onions, melted butter, and a sprinkle of fresh cracked black pepper for a little heat. Feel free to take this recipe as a starting point and come up with your own variations — diced jalapeños, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, and chopped herbs would all make great additions.