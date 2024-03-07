Is There A Difference Between Shepherd's Pie And Cottage Pie?

There are many traditional Irish dishes that everyone should try, such as black pudding and soda bread, but perhaps one of the country's most comforting offerings is shepherd's pie. You might have had a version of it while traveling across the United Kingdom or at an eatery here in the United States. It's not quite a pie and doesn't use a crust like the chicken pot pie you might be accustomed to, but it does incorporate ground meat and vegetables topped with mashed potatoes in a casserole-style dish to get a similar effect.

Like most dishes and accompanying recipes, there are versions of shepherd's pie that use alternative ingredients and different cooking techniques. However, if the recipe steers too far away from the core ingredients, then it might be considered a different dish entirely. Some might use the terms shepherd's pie and cottage pie interchangeably, but there is a difference between the two and it lies in the meat and gravy. Sure, they're both very similar hearty dishes, but shepherd's pie relies on ground or minced lamb while cottage pie swaps in beef.