Beef And Cauliflower Cottage Pie Recipe

While shepherd's pie is made with lamb and cottage pie is made with beef, both of these traditional British casseroles are typically topped with mashed potatoes. Here, however, recipe developer Tess Le Moing opts to use mashed cauliflower instead. She's not just using this vegetable as a substitute because it's more keto-friendly than potatoes, though, but because she loves its light and airy texture.

"The first time I tried cauliflower mash, I was blown away," says Le Moing. "If no one had told me, I would have thought it was the lightest mashed potatoes I've ever had." She loves how easy mashed cauliflower is to spread on top of the meat — much more so than mashed potatoes, she tells us — and calls the texture "super light and fluffy, like eating a cloud." What's more, using cauliflower as a potato substitute allows the cook to "sneak in even more veggies into this classic dish" without anyone being the wiser.