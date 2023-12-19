Beef And Cauliflower Cottage Pie Recipe
While shepherd's pie is made with lamb and cottage pie is made with beef, both of these traditional British casseroles are typically topped with mashed potatoes. Here, however, recipe developer Tess Le Moing opts to use mashed cauliflower instead. She's not just using this vegetable as a substitute because it's more keto-friendly than potatoes, though, but because she loves its light and airy texture.
"The first time I tried cauliflower mash, I was blown away," says Le Moing. "If no one had told me, I would have thought it was the lightest mashed potatoes I've ever had." She loves how easy mashed cauliflower is to spread on top of the meat — much more so than mashed potatoes, she tells us — and calls the texture "super light and fluffy, like eating a cloud." What's more, using cauliflower as a potato substitute allows the cook to "sneak in even more veggies into this classic dish" without anyone being the wiser.
Gather the ingredients for this beef and cauliflower cottage pie
The meat of this recipe (in a literal sense) is ground beef, while the topping is composed of mashed cauliflower. Additional ingredients you'll need for the filling include olive oil, onion, carrot, celery, flour, ketchup, rosemary, salt, black pepper, beef broth, stout beer, soy sauce, and frozen peas. For the topping, you'll also need butter, garlic powder, and Irish aged cheddar.
Step 1: Warm the cooking oil
Add olive oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Saute the vegetables
Add onions, carrots, and celery and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Brown the beef
Add ground beef and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink.
Step 4: Add flour, ketchup, and seasonings
Stir in flour, ketchup, rosemary, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper.
Step 5: Mix in the liquids
Stir in broth, beer, and soy sauce, scraping up any brown bits from the pan with the wooden spoon.
Step 6: Simmer the filling
Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick but still saucy, about 10 minutes.
Step 7: Add the peas
Remove from heat, stir in the frozen peas, and season with salt to taste.
Step 8: Put the pie filling in a pan
Spoon beef mixture into a casserole dish.
Step 9: Boil the cauliflower
Add cauliflower florets and water to a large pot. Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes until very soft.
Step 10: Drain the cooked cauliflower
Drain and let sit in the strainer for 5 minutes to release any extra water.
Step 11: Puree the cauliflower with butter and seasonings
Transfer cauliflower to a food processor or blender with butter, garlic powder, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Pulse to break up larger chunks of cauliflower.
Step 12: Make it cheesy
Add cheddar.
Step 13: Blend the cauliflower and cheese until smooth
Pulse until fully incorporated and smooth.
Step 14: Cover the cottage pie with mashed cauliflower
Spoon dollops of mashed cauliflower evenly over the beef filling and smooth into an even layer.
Step 15: Give the topping some texture
Using a fork, rake the surface of the mashed cauliflower to make ridges.
Step 16: Broil until golden
Adjust an oven rack about 5 inches below the broiler and broil casserole until topping is golden brown, about 5-7 minutes.
Step 17: Cool and enjoy
Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
What ingredient swaps can I make in this beef and cauliflower cottage pie recipe?
This cottage pie recipe is something you can easily customize to your tastes. For starters, Le Moing suggests swapping out the soy sauce for Worcestershire, explaining, "I always have soy sauce in my fridge more than Worcestershire, so that's why I use it in this recipe." She also enjoys ground turkey in place of the beef in this cottage pie, calling it "a leaner and lighter option that can work well in the dish." As for the beer, Le Moing realizes that not everyone wants to cook with alcohol, so she notes that "you can use either non-alcoholic beer or just beef broth." The Irish cheddar, meanwhile, can be swapped out for a different cheddar, Gruyére, Parmesan, or another cheese. You can also substitute dried rosemary for fresh, although Le Moing advises reducing the amount to ⅓ teaspoon if you do so.
When it comes to the vegetables, you can get as creative as you wish by swapping or adding at will. Le Moing notes that "chopped mushrooms can enhance the umami flavor and add a meaty texture," while "small diced and roasted butternut squash can provide a slightly sweet and creamy texture." Other vegetables she recommends using include frozen corn and green beans.
What can I do with leftover beef and cauliflower cottage pie?
If you have leftovers of this cottage pie, Le Moing says you can just cover the casserole dish with foil and refrigerate it. The casserole will be good for up to 4 days, and whenever you'd like another helping, all you need to do is dish it up on a plate and microwave it for 2 minutes. You can also portion out individual servings to be frozen for later use, although if you're reheating them straight from the freezer, you should make sure that the storage container is microwave-safe and plan on the process taking longer than 2 minutes.
If you're a meal prepper, you might also want to freeze an entire cottage pie, but if you do so, Le Moing offers a tip that will help it retains its flavor. "If you want to freeze this," she says, "add 1 extra cup of beef broth to the filling, because the freezer dehydrates food."
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup finely diced onion
- ⅓ cup finely diced carrot
- ⅓ cup finely diced celery
- 1 pound 85% lean ground beef
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 cup stout beer
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- ⅓ cup frozen peas
- 1 large head cauliflower (about 2 ½ pounds), cut into florets
- ½ cup water
- 5 tablespoons salted butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 7 ounces Irish aged cheddar
|Calories per Serving
|504
|Total Fat
|34.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.3 g
|Trans Fat
|1.0 g
|Cholesterol
|109.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|1,056.0 mg
|Protein
|27.7 g