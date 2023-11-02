Irish Cheddar Is The Secret Ingredient To Elevate Potato Dishes

Love cheese? So do we — which is why at Tasting Table, we're always looking for reasons to sing its praises. Today, we're exploring the gastronomic middle ground between "charcuterie board of untouched gourmet cheese slices" and "handful of shredded cheese slammed onto a baking sheet of oven nachos." Enter Irish cheddar — a fromage that will shine in a variety of dishes due to its unique taste.

Irish cheddar is a type of white cheddar produced in Ireland. It's typically made from pasteurized cow milk, but raw milk varieties can also be found. It's rich and smooth, with a slight sweetness at the finish. Irish cheddar's flavor is difficult to define, but in general, it has a "mature" profile. Some varieties are aged for nine months or more, and this cheese is characterized by its sharper bite, reminiscent of aged Parmesan.

Cheddar from the Emerald Isle was tailor-made for pairing with potatoes. Don't let its pale yellow color deceive you — Irish cheddars typically aren't colored with any artificial additives, so they retain their milky color while still toting all the potency you'd expect from a bright orange "extra sharp" cheddar. This robust cheese is the savory equal to hearty, starchy potatoes, and it adds all the glamor that taters need to keep from entering "bland" territory. We've rounded up some pairing ideas to help get your brainstorm rolling.