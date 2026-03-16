Costco's Latest Bakery Drop Is For Peach Lovers

Few things in the grocery world have a fan base quite like Costco's bakery. The giant muffins, the best cake they offer, and some of the best-ranked cake flavors they offer are just starting points. But Costco shoppers have learned to drop everything and move fast when they even hear rumors of something new landing in the refrigerated section. Here's a piece of news to get your car keys ready: people are seeing brand-new boxes of Peaches and Cream-filling pastries dropping at their store.

As with most things, Costco didn't put out any official announcement of its new offering. We were only made aware of these new treats thanks to a handful of Costco-tracking social media accounts, including @costcoandsamsclubmama on Facebook and @costcohotfinds on Instagram. According to both accounts, these new pastries come in an 8-count box priced at $11.99, which shakes out to roughly $1.50 per pastry. The item is still rolling out, so you can expect availability to vary by location. Give it a week or so, though, and it will likely show up at your local store, too.