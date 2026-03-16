Costco's Latest Bakery Drop Is For Peach Lovers
Few things in the grocery world have a fan base quite like Costco's bakery. The giant muffins, the best cake they offer, and some of the best-ranked cake flavors they offer are just starting points. But Costco shoppers have learned to drop everything and move fast when they even hear rumors of something new landing in the refrigerated section. Here's a piece of news to get your car keys ready: people are seeing brand-new boxes of Peaches and Cream-filling pastries dropping at their store.
As with most things, Costco didn't put out any official announcement of its new offering. We were only made aware of these new treats thanks to a handful of Costco-tracking social media accounts, including @costcoandsamsclubmama on Facebook and @costcohotfinds on Instagram. According to both accounts, these new pastries come in an 8-count box priced at $11.99, which shakes out to roughly $1.50 per pastry. The item is still rolling out, so you can expect availability to vary by location. Give it a week or so, though, and it will likely show up at your local store, too.
Do the new pastries live up to the hype?
It's not our first rodeo with Costco's Peaches and Cream's flavor. You probably remember (might even still be enjoying) the hugely popular Peaches and Cream Bar Cakes. So it's a good thing that, according to what we've heard from shoppers who've actually tried the pastries, these don't disappoint, either. One Reddit user put a box through its paces at home, sampling them straight from the fridge and warmed up, and came away impressed either way — the bread itself held up regardless of how it was served. Redditors repeatedly commented on the sweetness level, too. The general take, fortunately, is that these don't tip into cloying territory, which is a real concern with anything labeled "peaches and cream."
The Instagram reaction has been warm, too. Commenters called them "peachy and delicious," and at least one shopper was already mentally filing away the idea of using them as a cobbler base, which says something about how they're landing with bakers. While these pastries aren't fancy, they aren't so expensive that they're not worth trying. So, consider adding them to your list for your next trip, but keep in mind which Costco baked goods to skip.