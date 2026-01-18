10 Costco Bakery Items To Buy And 5 You Can Skip

You heard it here first, folks: Stop sleeping on Costco's bakery section! If this is already a tenet you live by, we congratulate you. Costco's bakery is full of winning cakes, breads, and pastries. I always scope out the section for the odd deal when I'm shopping in the warehouse, but I've never gone out of my way to sample its vast selection of sweets and treats ... until now, that is.

For this piece, I'm pretty sure I tried at least 75% of what my local Costco keeps in its bakery, and I left with an even more positive opinion about the bakery section than I already had. That said, not every item was a winner, because even America's favorite wholesale superstore can't do everything right. Of the 15 items I tried, I ended up finding 10 I'd easily enjoy again and five that I probably wouldn't go for. When deciding which category each product should fall into, I took into account the ease of buying the product against making your own version at home, as well as its overall flavor and textural appeal. Even my "skip" items have their merits — they just didn't hold enough interest for me to advocate buying Costco's over making your own. So, without further ado, here are the items from Costco's bakery section you should buy, and which you can pass by.