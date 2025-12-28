8 Varieties Of Hummus At Trader Joe's, Ranked

Any hummus fans in the house? Maybe you're a super fan who knows it's really not hard to make your own perfect version of the spread, but for those of us who don't own a food processor, store-bought hummus brands are abundant. And if you (like yours truly) shop almost exclusively at Trader Joe's, you've undoubtedly seen the retailer's robust collection of its own hummus varieties. Seriously, TJ's — how do you not have Worcestershire sauce, but carry at least eight types of hummus?

Listen, I'm not complaining. Hummus aficionados know the spread's versatility begs for as many iterations as a store shelf can hold, and even hummus purists will be converted by the end of this piece. The bottom line is, Trader Joe's has a hummus for everyone, and if you're one who usually sticks to the plain stuff, it's time to broaden your horizons. I was in that camp once, too — TJ's Creamy Dreamy Hummus was the only container I'd ever tried before working on this piece, a decision I now sorely regret. So, without further ado, here's my official ranking of eight of the store's hummus dips, based on the cohesiveness of their various flavor profiles as well as their versatility.