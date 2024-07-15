13 Expert Tips For Making The Perfect Hummus

Whenever you find yourself browsing the shelves of the refrigerated section at a supermarket, and your hand reaches toward that familiar tub of off-white dip, stop and ask yourself: Could I do better than that? Because the answer is yes, you can. While the convenience of store-bought hummus is its undeniable advantage, especially if you're traveling and need a nutritious snack, its ingredient list and flavor are often less than ideal. Hummus is one of those foods you should be making from scratch, as it's more cost-effective and easier to adapt to your taste. So, whenever you visit your local store, pick up chickpeas, garlic, lemon, and tahini, and you'll be in for a treat.

As straightforward as making hummus at home may seem, it may still lead to disappointing, grainy, bland results. To get the lowdown on the perfect execution of the legendary dip, I talked to Waseem Hijazi, the founder of Plant Based Arab, who made it his mission to showcase naturally plant-forward Arabic dishes and veganize those that aren't. As a Jordanian-born Palestinian, he has lots of experience with homemade hummus under his belt and has graciously shared his best tips so that you, too, can master the crave-worthy, silky-smooth dip and embrace its heritage.