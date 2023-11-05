15 Tips You Need When Cooking With Egg Substitutes

For the culinary adventurers among us, the plant-based path can sometimes resemble a thrilling quest for the Holy Grail, especially when it comes to cracking the code on egg substitutes. Whether it's due to personal preference, allergies, health considerations, or a vegan diet, more people are now embracing an egg-free lifestyle. And while it might be difficult to navigate at first, learning the art of egg-free cooking is a challenge worth undertaking.

Switching over to vegan egg alternatives has never been easier, either — there are at least half a dozen brands of easy-to-use, versatile liquid vegan eggs that are almost a perfect match to their animal counterpart. JUST Egg, for instance, made from mung beans and turmeric, boasts five grams of protein and is devoid of cholesterol, yet performs just like an egg — without the negative impact on your health or the planet.

But the journey doesn't end here. If you're in a location where such products are hard to come by, or if you're itching to master eggless baking, it's time to embrace the original egg substitutes, from various binders and leaveners to egg-like flavorings, healthy fat and protein-rich swaps, plant-based egg washes, and more.