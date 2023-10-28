The Protein-Rich Bean That Makes A Great Vegan Scrambled Egg Dupe

Vegan cuisine has found many creative and nutritious meat, dairy, and egg substitutes that not only taste and feel like their carnivorous counterparts but are also similarly rich in protein. Firm tofu has long been the favorite substitute for scrambled eggs as it breaks down into curd-like pieces and has a similar makeup of protein and fat. However, if you're looking for a soy-free, protein-rich scrambled egg dupe, look no further than the mighty mung bean.

A wildly popular staple in India, the Middle East, and the rest of Asia, mung beans are a legume that comes in green and yellow varieties. The green variety has a hard outer shell and looks like a black-eyed pea, while the yellow variety is simply hulled green mung bean and is closer in texture and size to a lentil. Both varieties are treasured for their wealth of beneficial nutrients, including a high protein content with many essential amino acids, antioxidants, fiber, folic acid, and a long list of essential vitamins and minerals.

Like most legumes, mung beans have a rich, starchy texture and versatile flavor. They easily absorb any seasonings or spices you cook them with while providing a hearty texture that is equally malleable. Popular recipes in south and east Asia blend mung beans with seasonings and liquid into savory liquid pancake batter. You can apply the same strategy for mung bean scrambled eggs and omelets.